Netflix cold case detective thriller for Chichester actor

Chichester actor Tom Bulpett enjoys his biggest job so far and his Netflix debut with Dept. Q which starts streaming on May 29.

Tom, a former member of Chichester Festival Youth Theatre and the grandson of Clare Apel, chairman of Chichester District Council, plays the brother of a missing lawyer in the nine-parter starring Leah Byrne, Matthew Goode and Kelly Macdonald.

In the piece, Carl, a former top-rated detective, is wracked with guilt following an attack that left his partner paralysed and another policeman dead. On his return to work, Carl is assigned to a cold case that will consume his life.

As Tom says: “The series is based on a Scandi-noir book, a very stylish cool cold case detective drama where all is not what it seems in typical Scandi-thriller style. It is a beautiful intense thriller that I think people will love.

“The starting point is that we meet the lead detective who is played by Matthew Goode, and he is a bit in the doghouse. He has been injured on the job and shuffled off to be the head of this cold case department. He is not a people person. He does not get on with people and is just pushed into this unit, but he gets a team around him and opens the case into a missing lawyer where, again, all is not what it seems.

“I play William, the brother of the missing lawyer. William is an interesting character. He has suffered a severe brain injury and his sister was his primary carer but nobody knows what happened to her. She is missing and people assume that she is dead but there is a question mark over him. Some people think it might have been an accident but we don't know.

“It's been really interesting to play someone with a question mark over them, and the director kept secrets from us from a while. There were some people that maybe knew more than others did. People were given different bits of information that were useful to them!

“We filmed it last year, the first six months of 2024 up in Scotland. I have not seen it yet. I'm seeing the first episode at the premiere but my impression is that it seems fantastic. Everyone that has seen the episodes is singing their praises and I think the creative team that we have got is one of the best creative teams you could have. So who knows? We might be seeing more of the series!”