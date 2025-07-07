New era dawns for Eastbourne Theatres as "beating heart of the cultural scene"

Eastbourne Theatres are promising “once again (to) be the beating heart of the south coast’s cultural and creative scene.”

They have entered an exciting new era, with new operator Trafalgar Entertainment, “stepping into the spotlight like never before,” says Chris Jordan, for Eastbourne Theatres.

“As an all-new chapter opens on these treasured venues – now in a partnership with global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment – the Congress Theatre, Devonshire Park and Winter Garden have confirmed a stellar line-up of world-beating, internationally renowned musicals and drama. Trafalgar, from their own production companies, aren’t just hosting shows at the theatres. They’re making a bold statement of commitment to cultural and entertainment life on the south coast with an unparalleled new line up of five-star and award-winning productions.

“This landmark new line-up has been meticulously curated to inspire and appeal to every taste and age with several major titles making their Eastbourne debut include:

“The definitive production of Fiddler on the Roof which arrives direct from a sold-out season at London’s Barbican, hailed for its electrifying five-star performances and 13 Olivier Award nominations where the show won Best Musical Revival and Best Musical (Critics Award).

“CS Lewis’ iconic fantasy The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe brought to life in a stunning stage adaptation that has captivated audiences around the globe. One of the best-selling books of all time, with over 100 million copies sold worldwide, this magical story of courage, sacrifice and redemption invites all ages to step through the wardrobe and into the enchanting world of Narnia. With spectacular design, original music and breathtaking stagecraft, it’s a must-see theatrical adventure.

“Global hit To Kill a Mockingbird comes direct to Eastbourne following sold out seasons in New York and London. Harper Lee’s seminal novel bristles with raw emotional power and striking theatricality. With more than 40 million copies sold worldwide, the story has become a literary touchstone. Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation is renowned as the most successful American play in Broadway history.

“Irving Berlin’s effervescent, elegant and exhilarating musical Top Hat arrives in this dazzling new production that celebrates the Golden Age of Hollywood. With sparklingly witty dialogue, breathtaking choreography and gorgeous costumes all laced with some of the greatest songs ever written for the screen including the immortal Cheek to Cheek, Let’s Face the Music and Dance, Top Hat White Tie and Tails and the showstopping Puttin’ on the Ritz, it’s a glamorous theatrical treat to sweep you off your feet.

“And alongside new titles, a host of global sensations will return: from Chicago, the ultimate musical of murder, fame and jazz, to Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical The Rocky Horror Show, bringing the biggest guaranteed party to Eastbourne as part of its record-breaking world tour. Award-winning West End musicals, sensational and thought-provoking drama and unforgettable family adventures, Eastbourne Theatres will offer a world-class programme to rival any in the country.

“Headline titles also playing in Eastbourne include global mega-hit SIX and the multi-Olivier Award-winning Operation Mincemeat, alongside thrillers like Strangers on a Train and 2:22 A Ghost Story. The season will also feature the explosive rock musical Bat Out of Hell, packed with Meat Loaf’s greatest hits.

“Audiences can enjoy laugh-out-loud comedy, including Fawlty Towers – The Play, adapted by John Cleese and fresh from a sold-out London run; and the gloriously silly Death by Fatal Murder.

“Summer also sees the return of Eastbourne Theatres’ own production team as The Play What I Wrote, a sensationally funny homage to comedy legends Morecambe and Wise, plays at the Devonshire Park Theatre. And family titles include Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show, In The Night Garden Live and the return of Eastbourne’s beloved pantomime, The New Adventures of Peter Pan, helmed by the UK Pantomime award-winning local creative team.”

Sir Howard Panter, joint CEO and creative director for Trafalgar Entertainment, the new operator of Eastbourne Theatres, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be launching this new era for Eastbourne Theatres. These wonderful venues are truly the jewel in the crown of Sussex. We passionately believe that our audiences around the UK deserve the very best – and this is just the beginning. We’re building a programme on solid foundations and working closely with the team to ensure the continued success of these wonderful venues.

“With such an exciting line-up of global productions ahead, we hope to welcome back familiar faces and we invite audiences from across the region to experience the power and joy of live theatre right here on the south coast.”