A new flood alert has been issued for areas in the Horsham district.

The Environment Agency says that flooding could again affect the A281 at Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury, because of rising levels of the River Adur.

It reports extensive flooding in fields today (Wednesday) and says gardens and properties could also be affected.

Rising levels of the River Lox at Loxwood could also affect properties there, say officials.

The River Adur is reported to be 'high and rising' following more heavy rain

More than 30mm of rain has been recorded at Cowfold over the past day. The Environment Agency says: “A further 20-30mm of rain is expected from today (Wednesday afternoon) into the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The river level should begin to fall by Thursday morning as no further significant rain is forecast.

"Some roads may become impassable, please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast.”

The River Lox is also ‘high and rising’.

