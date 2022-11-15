Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Three new restaurants get set to open in Horsham

Three new eateries are getting set to open in Horsham town centre.

By Sarah Page
5 minutes ago

A new Turkish restaurant – Turquaz Express – is opening ‘soon’ in Piries Place.

Turquaz advertises that it serves ‘Turkish flavoured skewers’ using the finest ingredients.

The company, which is currently recruiting new staff, says: “All our food is prepared on a daily basis using only the freshest and finest locally sourced ingredients.”

Most Popular

Opening soon in Piries Place, Horsham - Turquaz Express

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Also getting ready to open is Brod + Wolf, a stone oven artisan and organic bakery, and coffee shop, in Horsham’s Carfax.

The firm, which also has branches in Brighton and Hove, says: “Our breads and pastries are hand-crafted, baked daily at sunrise and we source our stone-ground flours from local mills.”

New fish restaurant – Zeyfin – at the former premises of Restaurant Tristan in East Street is also opening its doors soon.

Owner Ercan Yuzey says the restaurant will specialise in serving fish and will also be ‘unique.’

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Getting set to open in Horsham's Carfax Brod + Wolf

"It will be a restaurant but it will also be a fishmongers,” he said.

Have you read? Plans to demolish Horsham school and replace it with a new building

Major new store opens in Horsham town centre

Advertisement

Hide Ad

An array of fish including lobsters, oysters, prawns , crab, caviar and more, will be displayed on a bed of ice for customers to choose what they want.

Ercan Yuzey is getting set to open a 'unique' fish restaurant - Zeyfin - in East Street, Horsham

People can buy the fish and take it home to cook or they can choose their fish and say how they would like it cooked, then sit in the restaurant to enjoy it.

Ercan also owns the Turkish restaurant Zeytin in East Street.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Restaurant Tristan, run by Michelin-starred chef Tristan Mason, closed in March.