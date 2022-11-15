Three new eateries are getting set to open in Horsham town centre.

A new Turkish restaurant – Turquaz Express – is opening ‘soon’ in Piries Place.

Turquaz advertises that it serves ‘Turkish flavoured skewers’ using the finest ingredients.

The company, which is currently recruiting new staff, says: “All our food is prepared on a daily basis using only the freshest and finest locally sourced ingredients.”

Also getting ready to open is Brod + Wolf, a stone oven artisan and organic bakery, and coffee shop, in Horsham’s Carfax.

The firm, which also has branches in Brighton and Hove, says: “Our breads and pastries are hand-crafted, baked daily at sunrise and we source our stone-ground flours from local mills.”

New fish restaurant – Zeyfin – at the former premises of Restaurant Tristan in East Street is also opening its doors soon.

Owner Ercan Yuzey says the restaurant will specialise in serving fish and will also be ‘unique.’

"It will be a restaurant but it will also be a fishmongers,” he said.

An array of fish including lobsters, oysters, prawns , crab, caviar and more, will be displayed on a bed of ice for customers to choose what they want.

People can buy the fish and take it home to cook or they can choose their fish and say how they would like it cooked, then sit in the restaurant to enjoy it.

Ercan also owns the Turkish restaurant Zeytin in East Street.

