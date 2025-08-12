New pop-up mobile cinema debuts at Chichester International Film Festival

Chichester International Film Festival offers a new pop-up mobile cinema experience for 2025 in the shape of Lumiere.

Festival director Walter Francisco said: “Lumiere offers festivalgoers a unique and immersive film-viewing experience in an 80-seat, air-conditioned cinema, housed within a hydraulically expanding truck. Stationed outside Chichester Cinema in the New Park Centre car park, the truck transforms into a self-contained auditorium fitted with digital cinema projection, capable of screening the latest releases to full cinema standards.

“Originally manufactured in France for the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS), the mobile cinema was used to support the wellbeing of troops deployed in locations such as Bosnia, Cyprus and various UK bases. In August 2024, experienced cinema operators Kevin and Marilu Orman from Windmill Cinema in Littlehampton, acquired the unit and have since dedicated the past year to refurbishing and enhancing the cinema in preparation for its public debut at this year’s Festival.

“For the Festival, it has been given the name Lumiere, and more than just a technical achievement, it’s a tribute to cinema’s enduring power to connect and inspire. Fittingly, it takes its name from the Lumière brothers, pioneers of early film and inventors of the cinématographe, whose legacy continues to shape the way stories are told and experienced on screen.”

For full event details and updates, visit the official Chichester International Film Festival 2025 website at chichesterfilmfestival.co.uk.

Walter added: “The addition of Lumiere reflects our mission to celebrate cinema in bold and imaginative ways. It’s an innovative space that brings a fresh sense of intimacy and excitement to the Festival. We’re delighted to welcome audiences into this extraordinary venue and would like to thank the team at Windmill Cinema for their help in bringing Lumiere to Chichester.”

“Lumiere will host nearly half of this year’s screenings and will be open to visitors for special preview sessions on August 13 and 14, offering a chance to step inside and explore this remarkable piece of cinema engineering. The screening schedule for Lumiere includes a dynamic mix of UK premieres, previews, world cinema and documentaries.

The Chichester International Film Festival runs from August 8 to 24, promising a spectacular celebration of film. Highlights include tributes to Kate Winslet and Jack Lemmon, a David Lynch showcase, Jane Austen adaptations to celebrate her 250th anniversary, and a spotlight on Indian cinema beyond Bollywood. The festival also features a host of live events such as jazz performances, short film showcases, and a silent film with live musical accompaniment. The Festival launched with its popular outdoor screenings in Priory Park and will include events at regional venues such as Windmill Cinema and St John's Chapel.