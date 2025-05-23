New Sussex show says "as women we shouldn't be judging each other"

Nicci Hopson is writer, director and producer as Ariel Company Theatre presents Botox & Custard Creams – A Jukebox Musical Comedy Exploring Body Image and Self-Worth.

The cast of eight take the stage on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at The New Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint, following the success of Nicci’s Barnet Hawks which looked at things from the men’s point of view. This time the ladies take centre-stage in a deep dive into the complex world of body image, self-worth and the transformative power of friendship.

The cast members are all teachers, some from Ariel Drama Academies, a performing arts academy in mid Sussex, dedicated to nurturing creativity, confidence and artistic talent in young people.

“These amazing women give so much passion and support to the kids. This is their time to shine… and shine they do,” Nicci promises.

“Botox & Custard Creams brings together a group of women who navigate the highs and lows of modern life, all set to an unforgettable soundtrack of classic hits.”

As she says, the show’s heartwarming narrative and powerful performances celebrate the importance of community while showing that life’s absurdities are best faced together.

Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ariel/e-jbyxke

“After doing Barnet Hawks, which was a play that I did for all my guy actors, all based around male mental health, it became quite obvious to me that there was another book in me with regards to self-image and the way that women are always judging themselves all the time. So I felt there was definitely a need for a similar sort of play. Like Barnet I wanted to do it as a comedy, but really underpinning all the way through the important things that all us women do all the time, which is judging ourselves against other people from such an early age. I can remember my school first photograph when I must have been seven or eight. From that moment on, we're always, even if it's really sort of subtly, judging ourselves against other people.

“I think it's sad. I think society puts you into a position where you feel (…) if we're not a

certain size, if we're not a certain shape, if we don't have this, especially nowadays with the

youngsters, if we're not adhering to this on social media and that, if we're not running

the pack, we become sort of ostracised. And we want in some respects to be part of a community and accepted. And I think that's what the arc of the play is about. A group of women come into this self-help group, and it's how we shed the layers, with them looking back over their lives as to how they've come to a position where they are now, where they feel really unworthy physically. And that obviously affects you mentally so much. And how sad it is that when you think about it.

“We workshopped it all and talked, and a few of the girls were saying that every time they look at a picture, it's always with a critical eye rather than a really positive eye.”

So it is about shedding that judgment, resisting that judgment?

“Yes, and realising that as women, we should be not judging each other. We should be really supporting each other. And by the end of the play, it does come out that without judgment, life is such a joyous place. And I think if you do it through the arc of humour, you can sit there in the audience and be more honest with yourself, laughing, going ‘Yeah, actually, I do feel like that.’ It makes you a little bit more open.

“And also, I never profess with anything that I've written to have an intricate storyline. What I like are those intimate, quiet, simple moments. They are the moments actually that define you more than these great big stories of your lives. They're the way that you are with other

people. And just sometimes a word someone can say to you can really make you feel so much. I remember being in a shop a little while ago and this lady said ‘You look lovely. You look really lovely. I really like what you're wearing.’ And that was great. I like that. And I think we need to do an awful lot more of that rather than criticising each other. We should be really building each other up.”

And so much humour comes out of it: “I think that when you can learn to laugh at yourself and are honest with the funny things you do from all the diets, from all the fads and everything, it's comical. But equally, it's also quite sad. And it's something that I think us women need to be a little bit more mindful of.”