New Zealand musicians offer free Mid-Sussex recital

Two accomplished performers from New Zealand, viola player Adam Maha and Tim Carpenter (piano), present a recital of mainly 20th-century chamber music at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath at 7pm on Sunday, February 9, following Evensong (6-6.45pm).

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “Their imaginative programme has a truly international flavour. From the southern hemisphere they will play arrangements of their fellow New Zealander Anthony Ritchie’s Viola Concerto (1995), as well as the popular Le Grand Tango by Argentinian Astor Piazzola, who wrote this originally for cello and piano. They also include compositions from either side of the North Atlantic. US cellist Paul Wiancko’s American Haiku duet is balanced by English composer Eric Coates’s First Meeting (1941), which he wrote for violist Lionel Tertis.

“In demand as a violist, violinist, arranger and conductor, Adam Maha has performed with various ensembles in New Zealand and the UK. He has played in most of the major concert halls here since relocating to London in 2013. A graduate of the University of Waikato in performance viola and orchestral conducting, Adam balances his thriving freelance musical life with professional work in the coffee industry.

“Tim Carpenter is now based in Sussex and is director of music at Ardingly College, music director of the Esterhazy Chamber Choir in Lewes and organist at St Wilfrid’s Church. His New Zealand university and Royal Schools of Music qualifications include cello and performance organ, and in Australasia Tim has conducted a dozen orchestras, including the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Opera NZ.”

Admission to the recital is free, with a retiring collection for the St Wilfrid’s Choral scholarship scheme for local people aged 12 to 18.

“It inspires their love and knowledge of the sacred choral tradition by providing tuition and travel expenses for singing with the church choir during school term time,” Melvyn explained.