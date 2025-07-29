New Zealand singer Kath Tait back in Eastbourne

Kath Tait, a songwriter from New Zealand, living in London, returns to Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH on Wednesday, August 6.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£8 (cash) pay on the door. Doors 7.30pm, start 8pm.

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Kath Tait is a singer/songwriter from New Zealand, living in London. She writes about her life as a carer, a hippy, an itinerant bard and a wholefood freak. Described as ‘wonky and eccentric’ she is an empathetic and intelligent lyricist.

“She takes her inspiration from the general chaos of modern life and from her extensive employment and marital history, involving many husbands and day jobs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her songs are sharply observed, laconic tales of everyday absurdity. Her stage act combines deadpan delivery with melodic guitar work and lyrics that are humorous, profound and outrageous. She has performed in New Zealand, Australia and Britain at folk music festivals, literature festivals, poetry clubs and acoustic clubs.

“Kath Tait is not the easiest singer to track down, but tracking her down is well worth the effort. Refreshingly, she seems quite content to be below the radar. She has visited our club several times and some of our resident singers sang two of Kath’s songs: Poor Dim Sally, about a young girl who gets taken in by the Moonies, but eventually forms her own religion; and The Right Time of Year which gives women advice about when it’s best to leave their husband – it turns out there isn’t a right time.

“Audiences react in a range of different ways to Kath’s songs. There is always plenty of warm-hearted laughter, but sometimes this is mixed with embarrassment or even shock. This may be because of the apparent mismatch people perceive between her appearance, the subject matter of her songs and her skill as a singer and musician – she accompanies herself expertly on guitar, concertina and harmonica.”