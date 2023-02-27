Newhaven, Seaford and Peacehaven businesses: have you entered Seahaven’s 18th Annual Business Awards?

If you run a business in Seaford, Newhaven or Peacehaven, the annual SBAs, as they are known, are an excellent opportunity to gain recognition.

2022 Winners of Business of the Year receive their trophy from Michelle Conners of Newhaven Enterprise Zone and the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex.

The Seahaven Business Awards celebrate professionalism, creativity, innovation and business excellence and are an important feature in the local business calendar. Winners include businesses from every sector and provide business owners, small and large, the chance to shine and tell people about their company's success story. Deadline for entries is Friday March 24, 2023.

Organisers are delighted that the Awards Host will be John Young, presenter and reporter with the BBC for more than 30 years. John’s professionalism and audience engagement made the evening an unforgettable experience for the winners, guests, and VIPs last year.There are seven award categories, and three businesses are shortlisted in each category, with finalists invited to the Awards Ceremony and Dinner on May 12 2023. Visit newhavenchamber.co.uk for more details of the awards.

Mike Shorer, President of Newhaven Chamber of Commerce, said: “Last year’s event was our best ever. We have some brilliant businesses, individuals and organisations in the area, and we were delighted so many people could celebrate their success with them on the night. We are delighted to welcome onboard as a headline sponsor the Charles Cox Group, and together with Seaford and Peacehaven Chambers of Commerce we look forward to discovering new and innovative businesses that deserve recognition.”Categories include Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Best Environmental Business, Best Eatery, Best Customer Service, Best New Business and the President's Award for Artistic Enterprise.