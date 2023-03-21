Many Worthing households are waking up to find they have no water this morning.

People living in the BN14 postcode are reportedly affected, according to posts on social media. Many people are reporting they cannot get thought to Southern Water on the phone.

Southern Water has replied to some people’s concerns on Twitter, stating: “Good morning, I’m really sorry about that. We are aware of an issue in the area that may be causing some supply issues. We currently have an inspecter en route to attend this.”

Residents in the BN14 postcode are reporting they have no running water this morning

Advice on the Southern Water website for people finding they have no water it to start by running through this checklist:

– To check for water, try all taps and flush the loos in your home.

– If possible, check with a neighbour to see if they’re having the same problem.

– If it’s affecting all your taps and loo water, pop your postcode into this live incident map to see if there are any issues or works going on nearby that might be the cause.

– If you find an incident (issues or works going on near you), check our social media channels for updates.