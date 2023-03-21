Edit Account-Sign Out
No water in Worthing: Large part of central Worthing thought to be affected

Many Worthing households are waking up to find they have no water this morning.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 21st Mar 2023, 07:03 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 07:33 GMT

People living in the BN14 postcode are reportedly affected, according to posts on social media. Many people are reporting they cannot get thought to Southern Water on the phone.

Southern Water has replied to some people’s concerns on Twitter, stating: “Good morning, I’m really sorry about that. We are aware of an issue in the area that may be causing some supply issues. We currently have an inspecter en route to attend this.”

Residents in the BN14 postcode are reporting they have no running water this morning
Advice on the Southern Water website for people finding they have no water it to start by running through this checklist:

– To check for water, try all taps and flush the loos in your home.

– If possible, check with a neighbour to see if they’re having the same problem.

– If it’s affecting all your taps and loo water, pop your postcode into this live incident map to see if there are any issues or works going on nearby that might be the cause.

– If you find an incident (issues or works going on near you), check our social media channels for updates.

– If you still have no water after the works have ended, get in touch with us on 0330 303 0368 (you’ll only be charged for a local call).

Southern WaterTwitter