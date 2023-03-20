Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
2 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
3 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
5 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Worthing restaurant closes after 20 years - but 'it’s not goodbye'

An independent restaurant in Worthing has closed down after 20 years in the town – but the owners will be back in a different form.

By Sam Morton
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:35 GMT

Cocks Kitchen in Brighton Road has been a popular venue for hungry Worthing residents for two decades, serving fresh, locally sourced and home-made British and American style food.

The vegetarian and vegan friendly restaurant – rated 4.5 out of five on TripAdvisor – was the place to go, whether it was for breakfast, lunch, dinner – or just drinks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadly, the independent business has now closed its doors.

Most Popular

“That’s a wrap,” read a statement on Cocks Kitchen’s Facebook page on Sunday evening (March 19). “Thanks for the last 20 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s not goodbye, we will be back with our Street Food truck at various events and we are available to hire for any function

“THANK YOU to our wonderful friends and family and all our amazing customers, we love you all. Goodbye from Jason, Josh & Cocks Kitchen.”

The restaurant owner, Jason Earl, made the news in 2021 after giving up his time and kitchen to make dozens of meals a day for the town’s homeless community. Click here to read more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cocks Kitchen in Brighton Road has been a popular venue for hungry Worthing residents for two decades, serving fresh, locally sourced and home-made British and American style food. Photo: Google Street View
Cocks Kitchen in Brighton Road has been a popular venue for hungry Worthing residents for two decades, serving fresh, locally sourced and home-made British and American style food. Photo: Google Street View
Cocks Kitchen in Brighton Road has been a popular venue for hungry Worthing residents for two decades, serving fresh, locally sourced and home-made British and American style food. Photo: Google Street View

Sunday was the restaurant’s last day in Worthing, with people able to get a final delivery or takeaway from the beloved business. Customers could also ‘grab a momento’ or make an offer on the items in the café, which were up for sale.

Have you read?: Tom Grennan in Brighton review: One of the UK's brightest new stars delivers a night of high-energy fun

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Store manager spends the day in 'jail' and raises hundreds of pounds for West Sussex charity

Mother's Day: Watch heart-warming moment West Sussex mum reunites with her mother and daughter after spending two years apart

Jason Earl, owner of Cocks Kitchen in Worthing, made 35 meals a day for Worthing Soup Kitchen and gave out fruit and vegetables in front of the restaurant. Photo: Steve Robards SR2102112
Jason Earl, owner of Cocks Kitchen in Worthing, made 35 meals a day for Worthing Soup Kitchen and gave out fruit and vegetables in front of the restaurant. Photo: Steve Robards SR2102112
Jason Earl, owner of Cocks Kitchen in Worthing, made 35 meals a day for Worthing Soup Kitchen and gave out fruit and vegetables in front of the restaurant. Photo: Steve Robards SR2102112
The vegetarian and vegan friendly restaurant – rated 4.5 out of five on TripAdvisor – was the place to go, whether it was for breakfast, lunch, dinner – or just drinks. Photo: Google Street View
The vegetarian and vegan friendly restaurant – rated 4.5 out of five on TripAdvisor – was the place to go, whether it was for breakfast, lunch, dinner – or just drinks. Photo: Google Street View
The vegetarian and vegan friendly restaurant – rated 4.5 out of five on TripAdvisor – was the place to go, whether it was for breakfast, lunch, dinner – or just drinks. Photo: Google Street View
AmericanTripAdvisor