An independent restaurant in Worthing has closed down after 20 years in the town – but the owners will be back in a different form.

Cocks Kitchen in Brighton Road has been a popular venue for hungry Worthing residents for two decades, serving fresh, locally sourced and home-made British and American style food.

The vegetarian and vegan friendly restaurant – rated 4.5 out of five on TripAdvisor – was the place to go, whether it was for breakfast, lunch, dinner – or just drinks.

Sadly, the independent business has now closed its doors.

“That’s a wrap,” read a statement on Cocks Kitchen’s Facebook page on Sunday evening (March 19). “Thanks for the last 20 years.

"It’s not goodbye, we will be back with our Street Food truck at various events and we are available to hire for any function

“THANK YOU to our wonderful friends and family and all our amazing customers, we love you all. Goodbye from Jason, Josh & Cocks Kitchen.”

The restaurant owner, Jason Earl, made the news in 2021 after giving up his time and kitchen to make dozens of meals a day for the town’s homeless community. Click here to read more.

Sunday was the restaurant’s last day in Worthing, with people able to get a final delivery or takeaway from the beloved business. Customers could also ‘grab a momento’ or make an offer on the items in the café, which were up for sale.

Jason Earl, owner of Cocks Kitchen in Worthing, made 35 meals a day for Worthing Soup Kitchen and gave out fruit and vegetables in front of the restaurant. Photo: Steve Robards SR2102112