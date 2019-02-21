North Chailey road closed after collision

A road in North Chailey has been closed due to a two-vehicle collision, according to reports.
The collision is reported to have taken place on the A275 between Beggar’s Wood Road and the A272 Lewes Road.
A road closure was implemented at around 4.30pm.
Police remain on scene to assist, according to reports.
