Centenarian's last farewell

August 14 2023: The ashes of Alfred Stephen Stenning (1920 – 2022) were scattered at Horley War Memorial on Wednesday 2 August in a ceremony conducted by Rev Canon Leslie Wells, St Bartholomew’s Church, Horley. An address was given by Horley Deputy Mayor, Tom Turner, with poems read by friends and family, and British Legion buglers and a standard bearer in attendance.

Centenarian commemorated at Horley War Memorial

August 14 2023: The ashes of Alfred Stephen Stenning (1920 – 2022) were scattered at Horley War Memorial on Wednesday 2 August in a ceremony conducted by Rev Canon Leslie Wells, St Bartholomew’s Church, Horley. An address was given by Horley Deputy Mayor, Tom Turner, with poems read by friends and family.

Stenning (known as Steve or Alf), was a senior engineer responsible for tank maintenance in the second world war and Korea. A regular attendee at Horley’s annual Remembrance Day event, it was the 102 year old’s wish that his ashes be scattered in the Memorial Gardens. Buglers and standard bearers from the Horley branch of the British Legion were in attendance to play the Last Post (see picture).

Steve left the forces to work locally at Hall & Co, later becoming a mechanic at Gatwick Airport. He retired to look after his wife Pat until her death at the age of 72, but then took up agency work to care for the elderly, although many clients were younger than himself. He remained fiercely independent to the end of his life, still driving, cutting his hedge and helping an elderly neighbour when needed. He was an inspiration to all who knew him and is much missed.