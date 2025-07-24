Only Fools and Horses: How TV's Marlene was never meant to be seen

Sue Holderness – Marlene Boyce in Only Fools and Horses – is loving the thought of being one of the four rotating guest stars this summer in Eastbourne in The Play What I Wrote.

Sue Holderness – Marlene Boyce in Only Fools and Horses – is loving the thought of being one of the four rotating guest stars this summer in Eastbourne in The Play What I Wrote.

The piece offers a hilarious celebration of comedy double act Morecambe and Wise at the Devonshire Park from August 1-30, with tickets on Eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.

Sue is delighted not just because she’s been in it before but also because she is such a huge fan of Morecambe and Wise: “Christmas Day was just not the same after they came off, and this is just great. You think it's going to be about two people pretending to be Morecambe and Wise but it is not. It is about so much more than that and it is just so funny.”

And it’s particularly appropriate that Sue should be joining the cast given that Only Fools And Horses was effectively the successor Christmas Day treat to those much loved festive Morecambe and Wise specials.

“Morecambe and Wise were timeless, and you just couldn't help loving them. You felt that they were such lovable characters both on stage and off, and you get that in The Play What I Wrote too. It is about this comedy double act who are struggling and who do a Morecambe and Wise tribute. But one of them wants to go off in a different direction while the other one wants to keep going so you've got this fundamental conflict in the show, and then there is such great humour.

“It is such an honour to be a guest star. But it's also terrifying. I leapt at the chance but when you think that people like Roger Moore and Joanna Lumley have done it, you know that you are following in the footsteps of some extraordinarily grand people.

“I was invited to do it and it was a strange experience the first time. It was Covid and everybody was longing for live entertainment but we were only allowed to sell one seat in three because of distancing. But the people that came along were just so pleased to be enjoying live theatre and they were having such great fun. And now with this production, I was invited to pop in yesterday (into rehearsals). I watched Act One and I just wept with joy. It really is terribly, terribly funny.”

The show inevitably will change a little depending on who the guest star is: “And it will change a little depending on how well the guest star has learned their lines! I have been very good with mine!”

And who knows, with Sue, perhaps a little bit of Marlene might just creep in…

Curiously Marlene wasn't a character that was ever intended to be seen. The writer John Sullivan loved the show Minder which was effectively an inspiration for Only Fools And Horses, and in Minder George Cole’s wife was never seen: “She was this ‘her indoors’ character and John thought that Marlene would be the same.”

But John wrote such a perfect little scene involving Marlene, the boys and a dog “that a couple of weeks later he said ‘We love Marlene and she is coming back!’”

As Sue says, some actors might get fed up being so strongly associated with one character but as she says, Marlene is a great character to be associated with: “And it is good to be remembered for playing something!

“As soon as I saw the script, I heard Marlene's voice. I knew her and I loved her. I think perhaps there is this common little tarty person lurking deep inside me! Or maybe not too deep! But as soon as I was sent the scripts after that,I would make a cup of coffee and go to bed and read them and just guffaw!”