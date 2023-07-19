• Most people know you as a local quiz master, so what’s this about Bingo?

I’ve been running various quiz nights in Sussex and Hampshire for over 30 years now. The Beach Cafe in Littlehampton already had me booked regularly for their quizzes and were looking at other ways of increasing customer numbers on their quieter nights and asked if I knew anyone who did Bingo, I said that I could!

Theresa, the landlady from the Nags Head in Chichester, came to one of those evenings and said she’d like to give it a go, especially as there aren’t any regular Bingo Nights in Chichester.

Following our first successful night we’ve now got Bingo Nights scheduled until November!

• Is there a typical customer for pub Bingo?

The great thing about Bingo is nearly everyone can give it a go, and it’s all down to luck!

Hannah, this month’s Jackpot winner scooped £245.00 on her first outing!

By hosting Bingo in a pub or cafe there are definitely more male participants than you might get in a traditional Bingo Hall, and they enjoy it just as much as the ladies.

With quizzes you either know it, or you don’t, and you can lose heart quickly if you’re not doing well.

With Bingo, each game lasts 10-15 minutes, with prizes for 1 Line, 2 Lines and House, so everyone is involved.

It creates a great atmosphere – I’ve never known a pub go so quiet as when everyone is waiting to hear that last number they need to be called!

• What do you do when you’re not calling Two Fat Ladies?

During the day, I’m the premises manager at St Anthony’s school in Chichester, which is very rewarding.

I’m also the current Captain of Chichester Bowls Club. I sing in the St Paul’s choir in Chichester and I’m a volunteer on the Watercress Railway.

I’m also the co-chair and treasurer of the Bishop Luffa Parents & Friends Association, where my son goes to school.

I went to Bishop Luffa myself and wanted to give something back.

All schools are struggling financially and helping at the PFA is just one way we can contribute towards items which might get cut due to budgetary pressures.

• You recently organised a huge fundraising quiz for Reynolds Funerals in aid of My Sisters’ House. How much was raised?

We raised £1,500, which was a fantastic amount.

I’m often asked to help with fund raising quizzes, but if a quiz isn’t suitable then I suggest Bingo as a relatively low cost but fun evening.

If anyone is interested in having a chat about a Bingo or Quiz night please email me: [email protected]

• Where can we find more info about Bingo at The Nags Head?

Our next couple of Bingo Nights take place on August 8 and September 26.

To book, please call 01243 785823.

Cost is £6 for six games plus the jackpot.