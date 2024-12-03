Beccy Cooper MP column: Extraordinary day of debate and deep thought

By Beccy Cooper MP
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:19 BST
Worthing West MP Beccy Cooper. Picture: House of Commons/Laurie Nobleplaceholder image
In a typical week as an MP (if ‘typical’ is ever the right word) I usually spend the first half of the week working in Westminster and the second half back home to work in the constituency.

But last week, even by Westminster standards, was not a normal week and along with my fellow MPs, I found myself in the Chamber on Friday for the second reading of the Terminally Ill Adults, End of Life Bill.

In my short time as an MP, I realised that this was an extraordinary day of debate and deep thought. So many of you took the time to write to me about this issue and I greatly appreciated the respectful way you shared your views and the trust that you put in me when you shared your personal, often very painful stories about family and loved ones who had come to the end of their lives and the experience you all went through.

The debate in Westminster reflected these stories and the broad range of views, with respectful contributions made from all sides. I felt very privileged to be part of this process and was glad to bring my experience as a public health doctor to the discussion alongside your views and thoughts.

The bill will now continue into committee and then the House of Lords before coming back to the Commons for a third time. I remain committed to listening to your views as the debate continues and to representing our community with thoughtfulness and care.

