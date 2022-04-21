Develop and improve your drawing skills with The Chichester Pencil Academy | Vicky Meets

• What is The Chichester Pencil Academy?

My aim is to offer my students the opportunity to develop and improve their drawing skills in a friendly and supportive environment. The classes will be small, so that I can spend as much one-to-one time with everyone as possible. Classes will take place in central Chichester, with the first course running across six weeks. In this time we will be covering everything from choosing the right tool for the job to planning and preparation of your composition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• What’s your professional background?

Paul Fuller, from The Chichester Pencil Academy

I have been a graphic designer and illustrator for over 30 years, producing work for clients spanning international airlines, West End production companies, regional theatres, major sporting events and clothing brands such as Old Guys Rule. My work has always been heavily biased towards the illustrative, and even though the design and print industry technology has changed beyond recognition in my lifetime, being able to sketch out your ideas for a client is still a skill that is in demand.

• Do you draw for pleasure too?

I still enjoy drawing and painting in my own time and, in recent years, I have had the luxury of producing several privately commissioned pieces too. I love the process of ‘creating,’ whether through drawing, painting, photography or sitting at the computer putting together a new brand identity. But the process always starts with a pencil! The rest, arguably, is just colouring in.

• Can anyone draw – or at least learn how to improve?

Yes! When you get to a certain age there is the danger that you let your brain take over – a tendency to draw what you think is there rather than what you can actually see. But if you can train yourself to look more deeply then there are endless opportunities to improve.

• Do you think lockdown led to people rediscovering their love of drawing?

I think it’s fair to say that we saw a lot of people re-connecting with their past passion for art, in whatever form they enjoyed. Certainly, I was lucky enough to be cajoled into taking on a mature student for socially distanced art sessions in my garden, when we were allowed, and I know we both really enjoyed and looked forward to those sessions. In fact, it was her suggestion that I should start passing on my insights and thoughts on how we can all improve our drawing skills and to start teaching classes. This led to The Chichester Pencil Academy. My pupil says that she’s learnt more from me since we started than she has at any of the classes she has attended previously!

• How do we book?

The course starting date will be confirmed shortly. Booking is open now, but places are strictly limited in order to keep the class size small. The price per session is £30, or six sessions for £150. Refreshments are included. For more information and to book, please call 07818 423646 or email: [email protected]