I visited the Sussex zoo that's been a family favourite for decades – we loved the animals, rides and play area

And to round-off the summer holidays with my family ​I was lucky enough to be invited to spend a day there.

We visited the park, which is conveniently located just off the A27, on Sunday. And it turned to be a great choice. Not only were the weather gods smiling on us and it was warm and sunny, but the it wasn’t too crowded.

We were lucky enough to be gifted tickets, but it’s worth knowing it’s 20 per cent cheaper to book online before your visit (this must be done before midnight the day of your visit).

Online ticket prices start at £25 for adults and children aged over two on off-peak days, going up to £30 at peak times. It is on the pricey side, but we were there from opening until closing (10am to 6pm in the summertime) and we didn’t stop there was so much to do.

The huge playground alone is enough to keep children entertained for ages, add in the rides, an indoor soft play area, a maze, a train ride around the park and a new arcade where all the games are free to play, and you’ll have very happy children indeed.

And I haven’t even mentioned the animals yet. Drusillas is home to hundreds of them, from red pandas to anteaters to sloths to black and white colobus monkeys.

But while watching the animals is great fun, Drusillas makes a real effort to teach you about them on your way around the zoo, too.

There are information boards aplenty, as well as relevant challenges for children to take part in, to really bring the information to life.

My children loved seeing how long they could stand on one leg, like a flamingo, seeing which animal they could run as fast as and trying to pull as much weight as a carthorse.

At the entrance, children can also pick up a spotter book, which contains information and a chance for children to stamp pages in the book as they go round and ‘spot’ different animals.

As someone who grew up in Sussex, visiting Drusillas is always particularly lovely for me as I’ve been going there since I was a child.

So much has changed over the years, as the park is always modifying and updating its attractions and experiences. And yet it still feels so familiar and retains a lovely, family feel. It’s so special to be able to share a place I hold such fond memories of with my children.

While there has always been a large play area at Drusillas, it’s different to the one children of the ’80s and ’90s will remember. Gone is the iconic barn featuring huge swings, replaced with a large soft play and new play equipment. There are zip wires, slides, tunnels, a huge spider web to climb up and more.

And then there’s Get Wet, a water play zone with jets and spinning fountains which my children loved on a hot and sticky day (definitely pack swimwear – they will get drenched if they’re in their clothes).

There are six rides, including the hilarious Hippobus and the pretty Rainforest Carousel. My children love running round and going on them all repeatedly. And unlike some other theme parks, they rarely had to wait more than a few minutes to get on each one.

My son adored playing the arcade games and couldn’t believe he could play them for free. We had to literally drag him out of there. Twice. Just so we could see everything else the park has to offer.

It was such a fab day, as always. The kids are already asking to go back! For more information and to book tickets, visit the website www.drusillas.co.uk

1 . Drusillas Drusillas is fun for the whole family Photo: Katherine HM

2 . Drusillas : Drusillas Drusillas Zoo has been delighting families from across Sussex and beyond for decades Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Drusillas : Drusillas Drusillas Zoo has been delighting families from across Sussex and beyond for decades Photo: Katherine HM