This summer, until September 2, you can join the heroes of Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising as you build, train, and enhance your Ninja skills.

My family and I were kindly invited to try out the ‘ultimate spinjitzu summer’ – and with exclusive live shows, new characters, and 55-plus rides and attractions to experience, there was no chance we weren’t going to have an (everything is) awesome day.

Legoland is an easy drive from Sussex. From Worthing, it was around 85/90 minutes and we didn’t encounter any traffic on a Sunday morning.

We arrived before the park opens at 10am, parked easily, and were let through the gates after 9.30am. As part of the Ninjago summer experience, The Dragon’s Drumbeat were performing in The Beginning. It was a really lively welcome to the park and we loved watching them. We were then able to walk down the hill and wait nearer to the land we had chosen to explore first. We had intended to go to Lego Mythica world, but ended up getting sidetracked and venturing into Lego Ninjago World – probably inspired by the rousing drumming performance – where we rode Lego Ninjago the Ride. We also got to meet one of the Ninjago characters and pose for a ninja-themed family photo.

We then strayed into Kingdom of the Pharaohs, where we walked onto about five rides in half an hour, including Thunder Blazer chair swings, Aero Nomad air balloon, Scarab Bouncers and the super fun Laser Raisers, where I may or may not have been very competitive with my children.

After stopping off to ride Autumn’s Riding Adventure in Heartlake City, which I’d been too scared to try last year but braved it this time – FYI it’s not as bad as it looks and I rode with my hands in the air – we finally made it to Lego Mythica.

This is my favourite part of the park, as I love the Mythica theming. Flight of the Sky Lion, a ‘flying theatre’ experience unlike anything else I’ve ridden in this country, is epic. Fire and Ice Freefall, two drop towers, are a real laugh. And if you don’t mind getting wet, Hydra’s Challenge is a must-do.

Late in the day we went to Bricktopia, where the newest ride Minifigure Speedway is now located. A duelling rollercoaster ride, with forwards and backwards tracks, this ride is brilliant for anyone wanting a coaster experience that’s not too large. My daughter loved it, especially the competitive element where your coaster competes to win, captained by a different Lego mascot each time. Bricktopia is also home to Sky Rider, for a chilled out experience and elevated views over the park, and Lego Studios 4D, which has different movies on throughout the day.

From here, it was a quick skip into Miniland. I could almost stay here all day, looking at Lego creations based on iconic buildings in countries across the world. But my children had plans in Lego City, so off we went. The Driving School is great for children under 1.5metres. They love the independence of driving their own car around a fairly large track. There’s also Coastguard HQ, where you can steer your own little boat around a waterway. Sadly, the brilliant Haunted House Monster Party had gone down by this point, but no bother, we’ll just have to come back another time to try it out again as it blew my kids’ minds last time we visited.

After dipping into Pirate Shores, where we got quite wet on Pirate Falls: Treasure Quest (you will only get me on a log flume on a hot day!) and my braver-than-me daughter rode the Jolly Rocker pirate ship, we ended the day in Knight’s Kingdom. We all love The Dragon rollercoaster and went on it a few times in a row.

After a stop in the huge Lego shop at the entrance, where both children used their pocket money to buy a Lego set, we were on our way home.

Legoland is a great day out for families, particularly those with younger children. There is a great mix of rides, from gentle to slightly more thrilling, but nothing too crazy or scary.

It’s well signposted throughout, and there’s plenty of places to grab a bite to eat or a drink. We found there to be plenty of toilets and they were always pretty clean.

There was plenty to keep us entertained throughout the day, including live performances and character meeting points.

I’d recommend it to anyone and I can’t wait to go back again soon.

Admission to the park costs from £29 per person with an online saver discount.

For more details, and to book a Legoland day out or short break, visit the Legoland website.

1 . Legoland : Legoland Ninjas Unite is on at Legoland Windsor Resort until September 2, where you can build, train, and enhance your Ninja skills. Photo: Katherine HM

2 . Legoland : Legoland Ninjas Unite is on at Legoland Windsor Resort until September 2, where you can build, train, and enhance your Ninja skills. Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Legoland : Legoland Ninjas Unite is on at Legoland Windsor Resort until September 2, where you can build, train, and enhance your Ninja skills. Photo: Katherine HM

4 . Legoland : Legoland Ninjas Unite is on at Legoland Windsor Resort until September 2, where you can build, train, and enhance your Ninja skills. Photo: Katherine HM