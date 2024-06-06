Magic Mike Live in London: We try out the perfect night out for busy Sussex mums

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​I’m sure everyone noticed there was no column last week – and that’s because I took what I believe was a well-deserved week off (insert laughing-face emoji here).

​I love spending the school holidays with my family and enjoying lots of fun activities and days out.

Last week, I hosted my son’s party at the Flying Fortress in Ford, spent a day in Arundel, visited the dinosaur park in Southwater, saw Garfield at Worthing’s brilliant Connaught cinema, attended Lindfield Village Day and spent a brilliant day at Knockhatch in Hailsham.

All Sussex-based. All family friendly. All good.

The cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE, credit Matt Crockett

But sometimes, just sometimes, it’s nice to have a bit of downtime from being a mum. To spend a bit of time with your bestie and to do something just for you.

So an invite from Magic Mike Live in London to experience this fun, adults-only show based on the Channing Tatum movies was a welcome little treat in the midst of all the family fun.

Based in a theatre at The Hippodrome Casino in London’s Leicester Square, my friend Lynsey and I spent a brilliant girlie day in the capital before our show at 7pm.

There are two shows most evenings, at 7pm and 9.30pm, but the earlier one made it easier for us to get a train back to the coast after it was done.

It’s set in a mythical club, and while it does feature lots of attractive men taking their tops off, it’s about more than that.

There’s brilliant dance, artistry and musicianship on display from the talented cast. The action takes place all around you – on stage, above you and in the audience.

And it’s all set to a theme of female empowerment. But unlike the ’90s when the Spice Girls told us that girls rule, this time it’s a team of men making women feel on top of the world. And I’m totally here for that!

The website says this of the show: “Magic Mike Live is a high-end production show in a state-of-the-art venue with some of the most talented dancers from around the world performing amazing choreography amidst over-the-top production values.

“It’s a place where women can feel what it’s like to exist in a world where their desires are heard and they are treated like goddesses… a place where they feel comfortable and proud.” And that sums it up perfectly.

My absolute favourite part of the show is between a man and a woman. 'Rain’ pours down from the ceiling as they dance in a large, shallow pool. It was completely mesmerising.

The soundtrack is also excellent. Sultry R&B is right up my street and I’ve been listening to the playlist on Spotify ever since.

As you might expect, particularly if you’ve seen the films, there is a level of audience participation required. The dancers may call you on stage, visit your seat or leap onto your table.

You just have to get comfortable with the idea and go with the flow. Everyone is in the same boat and by the end of the night we were all on our feet dancing.

I’m often quite awkward with the idea of getting involved, but if you go with it, it’s actually pretty liberating.

If you want to make your Magic Mike experience last longer, there’s an on-site lounge where you can enjoy specially curated cocktails, shareable cuisine, and live music.

The Permission Lounge is just steps from the theatre in the Hippodrome Casino and will also serve you drinks throughout the performance.

On weekends, it offers a brunch package.

We weren’t sure how we’d react to the show and what it would be like, but it was so much better than I expected. It’s the perfect little escape from everyday parenting life. I’d totally recommend it.

Performances are from Wednesday to Sunday, between 4pm and 9.30pm. Tickets for the rest of June start at £39 per person.