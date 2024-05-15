​The Climping favourite shut for the whole of March in order for a full remodel of the interior and exterior to take place.

Last weekend, I was invited to visit with my family to see the renovation first-hand and to try out the new menu.

The exterior is looking really smart, and as we visited on a warm and sunny day it was lovely to see so many people enjoying the large beer garden.

What struck me as we walked through the door was how light and bright it was inside. The whole space looks fresh and modern, with elegant stylings like banquet seating and gorgeous blue and green tones picking up on the theme of the seaside and the surrounding countryside.

The space also boasts a private function for gatherings up to 100 people.

The menu is extensive and includes new dishes such as chicken parmigiana and seared fillets of seabass served with king prawns.

I ordered one of the new signature skewers straight from the chargrill, and plumped for halloumi and pepper. You can choose your sides, and I had tripled-cooked chips and tropical slaw (£17.75). It was really tasty.

My husband went for a pub classic, the 10oz ribeye (£26.95) to which he added mushrooms (£1.50) and really enjoyed.

He’d also had the calamari as a starter (£7.75) which he said was brilliantly fresh.

My 10-year-old daughter, feeling hungry, went for the margherita pizza from the adult menu (£13.50), which was a fair size and did beat her but looked delicious.

My five-year-old son had the kids menu pizza (£8.50) which came with a glass of squash.

The others were too full for pudding, but I managed to squeeze in a sticky toffee pudding with custard (£8.25) which finished off the meal nicely.

Rounded off with a couple of drinks, it was a really relaxing couple of hours spend in the gorgeous new surroundings of this ever-popular pub.

We’ll definitely be back for another meal soon.

The Oystercatcher is on Yapton Road, BN17 5RU. For more information see https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/south-east/theoystercatcherclimping#/

