Parenting in Sussex: How my children have become experts in bedtime stalling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Most people would say that, as a country, the UK’s national sport is football.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Millions of people play it, even more watch it, and it dominates popular culture, break time chats and school playground games.

Cricket, tennis and rugby are all up there, and after the Olympics this summer, a lot of other sports have no doubt enjoyed an increase in popularity and interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what I haven’t, surprisingly, seen rise to the top of sporting rankings is Stalling at Bedtime – because in our house it is by far the top-rated activity. And without wishing to sound like a pushy parent, I firmly believe I have two of the country’s very best competitors.

Don't worry – none of the festive treats Katherine was lucky enough to bring home were eaten too close to bedtime! Picture: Katherine HM

It is absolutely the national sport in our household. It is practised every day, without fail, and delivered with laser-focus precision. I absolutely can’t fault the commitment of my two wily players, but what I can fault is the fact that I have spent hundreds of hours of my life in a repetitive cat-and-mouse game trying to get my children to bed.

The rules of the game are simple – my children avoid going to bed at all costs by employing an increasingly sophisticated list of reasons, excuses, issues and diversionary tactics to stop me from achieving my ultimate goal of having them go to sleep so I can watch a docuseries on Netflix.

In their eyes, the more creative the better as their tired and sometimes bewildered mum is more likely to fall for the rouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My husband is seemingly more adept at sniffing out these fabrications, so they’re typically aimed at me for maximum chance of success.

Examples include...

Suddenly ‘remembering’ a really interesting and long-winded story from their school day that they absolutely couldn’t have told me in the hours after school and pre-bedtime

Feeling hungrier or thirstier than they ever have in their life before, meaning they couldn’t possibly sleep unless their request for sustenance is fulfilled

Asking a barrage of questions, most of which I’ve already answered, they already know the answer to or , frankly, don’t really matter like ‘who should we wake up if we need you in the night?’, ‘who is getting us up in the morning?’, ‘what are we doing tomorrow?’, etc., etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calling for ‘one more story’, knowing my love of them learning will probably win out over getting downstairs sooner for a few extra minutes of Selling Sunset

Coming up with completely off-the-wall conversations, like when my daughter asked me from her bed last week what gifts she might buy for her friends if she was spending Yen in China – erm, what?!

Climbing on my lap for hugs when my requests for hugs earlier in the day may well have been declined – they sure do know how to get me

Despite the parent who isn’t taking them to bed having said goodnight to the child downstairs, they are called upstairs to ‘say goodnight again’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I could go on, but basically if there’s a tactic, a bedtime scam or an anti-sleep heist doing the rounds at primary school, my kids are all over it. In fact, they’re such pros they’re probably giving lessons on it in the playground.

Yes, it does sometimes frustrate me, and yes, I have been known to get a little frazzled by it. But thinking about it while I write this, I’m quite proud of their ingenuity and some of the gameplay genuinely has provided a lot of laughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While I might be lagging behind on the latest true crime drama, I’m more than making up for it in real-life farce.

So, for now, I might just go with it and lean into the nonsense!

In totally unrelated news, I’ve just broken my own ‘it’s too early for Christmas’ rule and eaten not one, but two puff pastry mince pies. I was lucky enough to review some festive food from Marks & Spencer in what has been a very nice work week!