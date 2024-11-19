Parenting in Sussex: The hard truth of getting older

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It sneaks up on you. One minute, you’re a hip ’n’ happening young person who loves the frenetic pace of living in a city. The next, you go for a day out in Brighton and you’re bemoaning all the ‘crazy’ people you come across.

​To cut myself some slack, there really did seem to be some slightly silly people out and about on Saturday.

My husband and I were grateful for the services of Grandparent Babysitters Ltd., thus allowing us some time to do a bit of early Christmas shopping and go for dinner in Brighton.

But before we’d even parked, we’d had two lots of people step out into the road without looking and a car try to turn into the side of us.

It started a running commentary about how Brighton is ‘busier than it used to be’, how it’s always nice to get back to Worthing as it’s ‘a bit quieter’ (even though we do enjoy a day out there) and how quite a lot of people living there make us feel very uncool indeed.

Similar conversations were definitely had on recent trips to London.

Then it dawned on us – we’ve got (a bit) old(er). We’re no longer carefree and in our twenties. City life, even in a fairly small city like Brighton, just isn’t for us any more.

There are too many cars, too many people and the city centre felt quite grubby.

That being said, the shopping there is great and I love the choice of restaurants and bars. But in terms of a place to live, it just cemented the fact that Worthing has everything we need on a day-to-day basis.

Just enough shops to be able to get most things you need, great schools, a lovely seafront, plenty of family activities, but it doesn’t feel as chaotic.

Yes, this might make me sound like a dinosaur, but I’m okay with that. As I settle into my forties, suburban life has become ever-more appealing.

I’ll leave the gridlock and chicken-playing pedestrians to our near neighbours down the road for the relative safety of my home town now.

In other ‘I’m feeling a bit older now’ news, my neck has been really hurting me this week and I’ve made lots of grunting and straining noises when going about my business.

Think ‘old man getting out of a chair’ vibes, and you’ve pretty much got the idea.

I’ve also started watching a new show – Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening.

It’s a quiz where famous parents bid on the number of answers they think their children might get right on certain topics.

It’s really good fun, if you like fairly gentle quiz questions (University Challenge this is not). But what had me fuming was that it became pretty clear quite early on that my cultural frame of reference was more closely aligned to Richard Madeley and Jonathan Ross than it was their offspring. I’m not that old, am I?!

When I was younger, I knew who Bill and Ben were, despite the fact the show was something from my parents’ childhood. Young people these days (she says sounding like a complete geriatric) don’t seem to recognise anything that isn’t from their own generation.

The children of these famous faces didn’t seem to know much pertaining to before the year 2010 and I found myself getting annoyed.

It’s been the same on Alan Carr’s Picture Slam (see the level of quizzing I’m comfortable with) and Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel when younger people have appeared. It does Gen Z no favours when they’re often maligned for having somewhat of an ‘it’s all about me’ attitude (bit spicy?!).

Me feeling less young than I used to be is not helped by the fact that no matter what I do, my daughter thinks I’m the epitome of uncool.

No matter how trendy I try to dress, or how fun I try to be, I remain steadfastly her embarrassing mum. It’s very ageing as I can vividly remember thinking the same about my parents. They do say karma will get you, I guess.

Altogether now: “It’s the Circle of Liiiiiiiiiiiiiife….”