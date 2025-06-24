Parenting in Sussex: Why the school run is more than drop offs and pick ups

Sure, there are days when I don’t relish the school run.

Those days when it’s pouring with rain or I’m feeling under the weather are the ones where it’s not my favourite task.

But, on the whole, I’m all in for school drop-offs and pick-ups because to me they’re about more than geography.

Katherine is a fan of the school run for may reasons

For one, I feel really lucky that working part-time means I can do a lot of the school runs. I know that’s not something all parents are able to do, and I’m grateful I get the opportunity. With a child at the end of year six, I know all too well that the primary years fly by and it won’t be long before both my children are happy to, if not insistent that they make their own way to school.

And while there are times when finding out about my children’s day is harder than getting blood out of a stone – ‘fine’ and ‘I can’t remember’ should be banned as answers to any questions – sometimes a walk to school with no technological distractions offers up a great chance to chat.

It’s often the only time of day where I get their undivided attention, and it’s often the only time I get to hear about what they’re learning, what’s fun and what’s ‘boring’.

Bonding with my children isn’t the only important social aspect of the twice-daily walk to the playground. It’s great socialisation for the parents, too.

As a home-worker, my opportunities for chat are a lot less than when I worked in an office. I do like working from home but I sometimes miss the opportunity to have a quick chat with people to stave off loneliness.

Seeing my friends in the playground is the perfect opportunity for a quick bit of human contact, and also a chance to be reminded about the plethora of things you need to remember as a school mum.

I’d kind of always known this. I’ve always enjoyed getting fresh air and being there to welcome my kids out of school. It made me feel good and I didn’t think much more of it.

It was as I stood at the end of my road at the end of last week, an hour after our children had gone into school, still chatting to one of my school mum friends, that it really hit home. School runs are free therapy, socialisation, a chance for a few giggles and more. They let you offload to a friend when you’re having a tough day, and provide a listening ear when it’s their turn.

Sure, there’s a monotony to doing the same walk every day, twice a day, but those five minutes of snatched conversation can make a day so much better.

And if nothing else, at least I’ll always manage my 10,000 steps a day. Winning!