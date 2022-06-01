Reader letter: Government Covid regulation breaches are an 'affront to democracy'

Writes John Hopwood, of Hamilton Way, Chichester

By Letter by a Reader
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:54 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:57 pm
Photograph: Adam Derewecki/ Pixabay
Photograph: Adam Derewecki/ Pixabay

We have now seen the Sue Gray report, describing systemic breaches of Covid regulations in Downing Street.

All of it would be unacceptable in any serious workplace.

In the seat of government, it is an affront to democracy. The rules being flouted were devised to save lives during the pandemic.

It is hard to conceive of a more contemptible insult to those who suffered through the pandemic than the discovery that their sacrifice was being effectively mocked in the Prime Minister’s official residence.

In her next Observer article Gillian Keegan should explain to her constituents why she has not criticised this utter failure of leadership by the PM and why she continues to give him her full support.

