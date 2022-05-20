Reader letter: Chichester could become overwhelmed by efforts of 'idiotic wannabe artists'

Writes Chichester West Ward city councillor Sarah Quail, Westgate, Chichester

St Martin's Street, Chichester
It will not have escaped your readers’ notice that there has been an outbreak of graffiti across our city, not only on the main thoroughfares but in our side streets and suburbs too.

Just look at the graffiti on the hoardings opposite Chichester Cathedral. I despair.

A lot of people such as the Chichester BID are working very hard to turn this city and its vacated shop premises into a thriving and vibrant attraction not only for us, the people of Chichester, but for visitors as well.

Graffiti attracts more graffiti and unless the district council’s and the county council’s graffiti removal teams move more quickly than they have done hitherto, this city will be overwhelmed by the efforts of these idiotic wannabe artists.

