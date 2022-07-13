For a lot of the British public, it would seem the few days of what I would call ‘proper’ summer we get a year are too much, if their boring moaning about it being too hot is anything to go by.

But for me, the days when the mercury rises, actually allowing you to go out without having to bring a jumper or jacket ‘just in case’, are small payback for the seemingly endless winters we have to endure.

This kind of weather forecast makes Katherine very happy

To me, the world is just a better place on a hot and sunny day. Even areas that might not be considered picturesque can look appealing when the sun is shining brightly and there is a super warm and hazy glow.

And there is so much more possibility when it’s hot outside. Even if you have to work, you can make the most of the evenings when you’re done, because it’s still warm enough to do so. Want to take a dip in the sea at 9pm? You can do, it’s lovely and warm out. Feel like reading in the garden in a t-shirt at 11pm? No problem, it’s balmy!

For all the people saying it’s horrible, don’t worry, the second the school holidays start we’ll no doubt go back to the mediocre lukewarm and rainy summer days we’re used to. And then we can ‘look forward’ to months, and months, and months of being cold and miserable, and dark nights where the day feels like it’s over at 4pm.

I, on the other hand, will be making the most of this fleeting treat of a heatwave while it lasts.

In fact, I started last week with trips to the beach and the park, a playdate with a friend involving a paddling pool for the children and an al fresco lunch, family time spent playing ball games and frisbee on the green, a picnic and more.

And, you know me, I love to squeeze in a mummy night out when I can. So I was very much ‘up for’ a meal and drinks when my friend Sarah (that’s three mentions in a row, you’ve got your hat-trick there!) suggested going out for her birthday.

She booked a restaurant I’d never heard of, Kolbeh, in Ann Street – Worthing’s first Persian restaurant.

According to its website, it promised to take my taste buds ‘on a mystical culinary journey through the ancient silk road and beyond’.

Who could possibly say no to that? The food was delicious and the portions were huge. After sharing quite a few starters, we all struggled with our mains, but as it was yummy we crammed a lot in anyway!

Luckily, a bit like puddings, cocktails go to a different part of your stomach, so we were able to fit in a couple afterwards at Vudu in Warwick Street.

It might have been gone 10pm, but it was still lovely and warm, so we sat outside and enjoyed hearing the dulcet tones of 5ive performing at Worthing Pride just down the road!

It almost felt like we were abroad. I just love that feel of it being so warm late in the evening (I know, I know, you get it, I LOVE the hot weather).

After spending Saturday enjoying our garden, and playing games with the kids, we went to our friends’ house on Sunday.

They’d invited us round for lunch. But not just any lunch. This was a lunch where melted cheese was the star of the show. (Hot weather and melted cheese – not sure life gets any better, to be honest.)

They have a raclette machine, where you grill meats, fish and vegetables on a hot grill, and then you slice a French cheese into little dishes, which gently cooks underneath it. It’s then used to pour onto said meats and potatoes.

It was amazing. And such a social way to eat lunch. It really got the kids involved, too, which is always good when you want them to try new things. I’ve been dreaming of it ever since.