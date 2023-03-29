​A few weeks ago, actor Jamie Lee Curtis called on musicians to do matinée concerts so she could see them play and still be in bed at a sensible hour.

​And I think she is totally onto something.

Last week, I wrote about how I’d been to see two shows at the Brighton Centre on Saturday and Sunday evening. I was also lucky enough to see the Peter James play Wish You Were Dead at the Theatre Royal Brighton on Monday night.

All the shows were great, but after three late nights on the trot, I’m still paying the price in the tiredness stakes more than a week later.

Going out during the day is the way forward. The only confusing thing is when you leave a bar and get a shock that it's still light outside

Going out for dinner on Friday night and staying out in Brighton until midnight probably didn’t help, but I couldn’t help thinking I might look and feel a little more fresh-faced if some of the shows I’d seen were played during the day.

Theatres always offer matinée shows. So why isn’t it a thing in the music industry?

When you know you’re going to be woken up by energetic children at 6am no matter what time you climbed into bed the night before, wouldn’t it be nice to still be able to see the show you want to see, and stand a chance of getting more than a few hours’ sleep?!

Plus, if you read my column last week and you thought I’d done a lot of dancing when I’d seen Tom Grennan play at 9pm, imagine how much more energy I’d have had if he’d started at 2pm.

If I was a singer (which, as I’ve written about before, I’m told I am very much not) I’d love the idea of being able to play during the day, and be home in time to watch Saturday Night Takeaway go out live.

When I was younger, I’d think nothing of going out clubbing until 3am and still getting up in time to work a full day in Oasis in Brighton.

But two children and 20-plus years of accumulated tiredness later, and I’m ready to embrace an afternoon social life. As far as I’m concerned, 2pm is the new 10pm!

So committed am I to this cause, that I put it into practice straight away on Saturday. I was on the train into Hove still in the ‘am’, to celebrate my bestie Lynsey’s birthday.

We had a delicious Thai lunch, lots of cocktails, and I was still home to put my children to bed. If only pm socialising would rid me of the slightly fuzzy head the next day – then it really would have it all!

‘But what about your late night on Friday?’ you might ask. Well, that was unavoidable, as it’s hard to get a date in the diary that five busy women are all free for.

When we find a date that all my group of Brighton-based buddies can make, it’s best to lock it in, stat.

So we booked dinner at The Flint House in Brighton at 8pm. Yes, that meant a very rumbly tummy that didn’t get fed until 9pm, and yes, it also meant that I didn’t walk through the door until 12.30am once I’d dropped my friends home. But it was very worth it to catch up with a lovely bunch of ladies.

Next time, we might just strive for an afternoon booking.

And to Mr Flint House Manager Man. I am so sorry if we were a bit noisy – we do love a chat.

Oh, and I’m also sorry that you gave us so many hints to leave and we didn’t take them, resulting in you basically having to tell us to go because you were now closed. See above – we really do like a chat!

We hope we’ll be allowed back sometime, as the food really was yummy.

Aside from late nights and partying with friends, I’ve been on my first school trip as a volunteer, had playdates for my children and generally spent the week in a complete whirlwind of social engagements, working, playing with my children and not cleaning or tidying.

And as we near the start of the Easter holidays, I don’t see the pace calming down anytime soon. Sending calming vibes to everyone about to enter the two-week holiday period. I find chocolate egg bribery works wonders for me as a parenting technique!