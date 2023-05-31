Sussex columnist: Walks to Cissbury Ring, meals out in Worthing and Steyning Country Fair

​I come to you this week with aching knees and hips but a happy heart, and probably an increased fitness level for walking up hills.

Why? Three times in the last ten days I have walked all the way up to Cissbury Ring from the centre of Worthing, and then all the way back down again.

It means not only has my body had more of a workout that usual, so has my fitness tracker watch, with me notching up more than 30,000 steps on all three occasions.

I’ve always been a fan of ‘the ring’, and have taken fairly regular walks up there with my family. But before this latest flurry of activity, we’d always parked at Findon and walked up from there.

The walk to Cissbury Ring is a joy

With the very welcome arrival of some sunshine lately (albeit, still not quite warm enough for the likes of summer-loving creatures like myself), it seemed like a good idea to get some steps in and enjoy the beautiful scenery we have here in Sussex.

My husband and I made the walk twice together, and my best friend Lynsey came with me the third time. And each time it was glorious.

It’s so good for the mind and spirit to get so much fresh air and exercise, even if my body was complaining a little bit after I’d done it for the second time in three days (but maybe that’s because I’d also been on a 6km run before we set off?!).

I can’t wait to do some more walks around the area now we might finally, hopefully, be out of what felt like the longest winter ever.

I’m planning to use my colleague Elaine Hammond’s series of guided walks so I don’t get lost (she’s provided step-by-step guidance, which is invaluable for those of us who might be inclined to get lost) and then follow them all up with a yummy lunch, because, why not put those calories straight back in the second you’ve burned them off?!

Meals after the Cissbury Ring walks included a cheeky Nando’s, a delicious baguette at Flour Pot bakery and a decadent evening meal at Pitch, courtesy of a voucher we were given for Christmas.

One thing that stood out in all three was how friendly the staff were.

I know Nando’s is a chain, and going there isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. That’s fine, and I really do enjoy supporting independent businesses as well. But having a huge national chain arrive in our town seems like a good thing to me, as it suggests larger businesses have confidence in Worthing’s appeal. Plus, it gives jobs to lots of local people.

And if the staff are always going to be as happy, helpful and welcoming as I’ve found them, then I’ll be inclined to keep going back.

Flour Pot is always great, and I’ve never tasted anything that isn’t delicious, or been served by anyone who isn’t smiley and friendly.

And ditto for Pitch, where again, the staff couldn’t be any nicer. Yes, it’s a bit of a treat to go there. But if you are going to splurge on a fancier meal out, then you feel more like it’s money well spent if you’re treated well, which we 100 per cent were.

Otherwise this week, I met some friends for drinks at the newly renovated Cricketers pub in Broadwater, where it was lovely to see it busy with lots of groups, like us, sitting in the beer garden in the sunshine. Again, I was served by a lovely, friendly man behind the bar – maybe having a few days of sunshine has lightened everyone’s moods?!

And on Monday, we ventured over to the Steyning Country Fair. It was great to see it so busy, and to enjoy such a quintessentially British event complete with Morris dancing, rural crafts and livestock.

We also came off the main high street, into Cobblestone Walk, where at the back you’ll find the lovely Chelsey at Cotton Candy Caboodle. She makes jewellery, keychains and magnets in a kaleidoscope of colours, making for a shop that’s many a little girls’ dream (my daughter came away with some super cute earrings and can’t wait to go back).