​I’ve been having a bit of a parenting wobble this week, so I’m glad it’s half-term for my children.

​I’m pretty sure it’s very common, but I’ve been feeling a bit overwhelmed by trying to juggle parenting, working, managing a house, the children’s school and social schedule and everything else life throws at me.

It’s probably no coincidence that it comes as we’ve reached the halfway point in the school year, the weather has been pretty poor and we’ve just struggled through January – the most depressing month of the year.

It’s left me feeling pretty tired and ready for spring. And I think that’s why I’m feeling a bit of self-doubt.

A cosy drink in The Goose in Worthing

No matter how much you spend your life running around like a headless chicken (and I do that a lot!), there always seems to be so much more to do. And in the last week that feeling has really got to me.

I constantly feel like I should be doing more. More helping the children with their homework. More cleaning. More tidying. More playing games with the children. More everything, really!

The more you worry about something, the easier it is to get yourself in a negative loop of thinking you’re failing on all fronts.

A delicious meal at Pizzaface in Worthing

And that’s when the old adage ‘a problem shared is a problem halved’ really comes into its own.

I told my mum and dad, and a mum friend, who all let me have a got old vent about how I was feeling – and I instantly felt a bit better.

They reminded me that I have two happy and healthy children, and when you boil everything down, that really is all you want.

There will always be things to do, but being urged to see the bigger picture, and realising I am doing enough was a real game-changer.

After a few days of being in a bit of a funk, I’m feeling much more positive. Yes, the shelves are still dusty, and I don’t know if I’ll ever see the bottom of my washing basket again, but everyone is being fed and cared for. And that’s got to be success, in its purest form, right?!

Continuing on my quest to try as many of the fab food and drink offerings in town as I possibly can, I ticked off another couple this week.

Vying for the title of World’s Best Parents/Grandparents, my mum and dad once again offered to babysit our little munchkins so we could go to the cinema on Tuesday night.

And even better, there was time to sneak in a quick meal out beforehand.

I’ve heard really good things, and have been meaning to try it for ages, so we headed down Montague Street to Pizzaface.

Pizza and ice cream are my favourite foods, and Pizzaface sells both, so I was pretty sure I would be in my element.

And I wasn’t wrong. The pizza is super fresh, delicious and pretty large. Couple that with ordering a cheesy garlic bread (because you can never have enough carbs), I had enough left over for a decent lunch the next day.

Also, our servers were so friendly, which makes a massive difference to the overall experience of a place. If you want a quick and tasty dinner when you’re next in town, I’d give this five stars.

I also became a bit cliché at the weekend. Along with three friends, we became those women. You know the type, excited mums out on the town, who have a glass of wine then head to the cinema to ogle Channing Tatum in Magic Mike.

We may have giggled our way through the film like naughty schoolgirls, but I have absolutely no regrets. It was good, clean fun (well, sort of!) and it also meant I got to try another new venue. Well, new-ish.

I’ve had a drink at The Goose on the outside terrace before, but I’ve never sat inside. But with Cow Shed and The Beach House closing early on Sunday, we found ourselves in there and enjoyed a cosy glass of wine together.