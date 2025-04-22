Crawley Borough Council Leader: A council proud to have protected grants for our local groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I recently had the great pleasure to join my Cabinet Member for Community Engagement Sue Mullins to see her present the annual strategic grants awards to the many deserving community groups, voluntary organisations and charities that add so much value to people's lives locally.

I'm proud that Crawley Borough Council provides the highest amounts of annual funding and support for the community and voluntary sector in West Sussex, compared to other borough and district councils.

Our local groups are the glue that binds our communities together, they encourage countless hours of selfless volunteering from local people and the cost to the public sector of recreating the benefit they provide if they weren’t there, even if it could be successfully achieved, would cost many times more.

My tributes not just to the groups, but to Sue who has once again overseen the decision process with officers. Hearing from all the groups what they will be able to do for our local area with this support is always an uplifting experience.

Council leader Michael Jones and Cabinet Member for Community Engagement Sue Mullins speaking at the CBC grants award event

We had to work hard as a council to protect this funding this year, due to the other significant financial demands on the council's resources - and that was no easy feat, but it was once again achieved through prudent and efficient management of our finances.

I am glad to say that our support remains almost identical to previous years. We did, however, have to resist a budget amendment in February from the opposition on the council that would have reduced this amount further.

We are fortunate here in Crawley to have a rich variety of diverse groups that are there at the grassroots - and the front line - trying to make sure, whether it's big or small, no one is forgotten.

It would be invidious to identify some of our groups over others - but I know for certain anyone who received an award recently got it because they thoroughly deserve it. I want to recognise and thank our entire third sector in Crawley. Thank you to you all, from the bottom of my heart.