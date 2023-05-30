The Crawley Town Flyers have booked their place in the semi-finals in a Sussex Disability Football Cup this month and are in with the chance to play in the final on June 11.

They won all-but-one of their group games to book a place in the final four with a late-morning kick off at Lancing FC’s Culver Road stadium – and if they win that game they will play in the final on the same day.

In the week leading up to the event, the Disability Football League’s chairperson, Steve Atkins will be walking 100 miles to the ground and stopping at each of the club’s stadiums on the way.

He is walking the route to help raise money for the league with £12,000 as the goal to run the next season.

The Crawley Town Foundation Academy

The JustGiving campaign has raised over £5,000 at the time of writing and a link to donate is – www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stevewalks4sdfl

Our Summer Soccer Schools dates have been confirmed and places are available to book by the day or by the whole week.

The Soccer Schools are hugely popular and run 9am-3pm every day for five to 12 year olds. The days are centred around football with awards to be won, games, challenges and aspects of the game built on.

The programme begins on Monday, July 24, and takes place every weekday until Friday, August 25.

As the Education Academy academic year comes to a close, an awards night took place at the Broadfield Stadium’s Redz Bar last week.

The South Championship side won their division title, gaining promotion to the Premier division, whilst the South Reserves side finished runners-up and with the best defensive record in the league.

Education Academy manager Holly Walker paid tribute to the players: "After one of our most successful academic year and seasons to date, it was an absolute honour to host the awards evening to celebrate all of the student’s and staff’s hard work!

"It was a fantastic night that was filled with acknowledgment of both individual and team success.

"There were over one hundred in attendance making it a memorable night to sign off the 22/23 season as champions!”

The winners in full:

n Player’s Player – Monty Watson-Price and Josh Clay.n Goal of the Season – Aaron Clancy.n Manager’s Player – Josh Barlow and Alfie Sayle.n Academic Award – Yaroslav Tsyhanenko and Luca Cunningham.n Leadership Award – Ilias Al-Meskin and Riley Morgan.

n Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people. Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.

