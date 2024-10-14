Farm Diary: Six months of agricultual policy will have been lost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bluetongue has now spread down the east coast and across West Sussex into Hampshire, with the restricted zone now extended to include Buckinghamshire and part of Berkshire.

The government has permitted the use of three unauthorised vaccines which will minimise the suffering (much like the covid vaccine), but not give immunity. The restricted zones mean that animals can go to slaughter within the zone but will need to be pre-movement and post-movement tested if traded or moved out of the zone into a clean area.

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease and affects milk yield and can cause mortality in sheep. It does not affect humans in any way, carried and spread by biting midges. Many farmers believe the threat is now minimal as colder weather arrives, but last year biting midges were active in some areas right up to December. The greater the spread this autumn, the worse it will be in the spring and early summer when the vector season starts again, and the industry and government are desperately trying to prevent the disease arriving in the west of the country where most of the livestock are farmed.

The bad weather is adding to the appalling grape harvest in France. Down by around 22% on last year, the wet September has just added to the misery, especially in the Champagne area (down 35% compared to last year), and similar figures for Burgundy and Beaujolais. They had a poor spring with late frosts and its all gone downhill since then, but higher prices are not as easy given the competition from other countries. English wine has also had a challenging year with a slow harvest but expect good quality in the main. 2023 was a bumper year for France and the UK and this one is a long way off that.

Farmers are up in arms against their government in Andalusia, tens of thousands of olive trees are set to be replaced with solar panels in an area that UNESCO is considering declaring a world heritage landscape. The farmers have been forcibly told that their land with around 100,000 olive trees is going for solar.

Whilst this new Labour government takes its time to settle in, Defra is in paralysis and 6 months will have been lost by the time the budget has been delivered and some decisions from Ministers. First, we had the civil service purdah before the election, the election itself, appointment of new ministers, ministers getting to grips with their portfolio, a spending review, and next, the budget. In the meantime, farmers wait to hear, agriculture press speculate and a general sense of ‘what are they waiting for’?

What will the balance between agriculture, food production and the environment be? The last government made a complete hash of things. After Brexit, failing to deliver on promises made and putting in place policies which make little sense when farmers take them up. Take the money paid to farmers for planting herbal leys, part of the hype over re-generation farming which no one can accurately define as yet.

Phil Stocker of the National Sheep Association quite rightly points out that as farmers now plough permanent pasture in order to plant herbal leys and get paid for it, where is the sense in this? Ancient permanent pasture ripped up under a scheme called ‘sustainable Farming Incentive’ makes no sense to me. Ploughing up permanent pasture is not only a loss of carbon storage, but also a loss of habitat; a strategic national asset undervalued and sacrificed to high-paying offers from government.

Herbal leys have their place and if temporary grassland or medium-term leys of ryegrass are replaced by herbal leys, that makes sense. But the blunt instrument of government policy often misses the nuances of farming and the lack of co-design in environmental schemes is glaringly obvious to everyone. Industry has been co-designing the Defra Pathway Health and Welfare scheme from the start, and the industry has driven many of the policies, such as the need to tackle endemic diseases in all species.

Looking at the latest kit available in agriculture, I noticed a new John Deere tractor; the 9RX 830. This is their flagship tractor, taking things to a new level; a huge monster, designed to appease North America’s appetite for horsepower. This is the biggest, most powerful and expensive tractor to go into production. It weighs 38 tonnes, has an twin turbo, 18 litre six-cylinder diesel engine giving 913 horsepower engine with 4,234 Nm of torque, more twist than the Challenger 2 tank (it takes two 7.5hp starter motors to get it started), and costs an eyewatering £917,000. It is largely accepted amongst those purchasing this sort of machinery that costs are about £1000 per horsepower, and it is unlikely that any of these will find their way into the UK.

It's not just the cost of the tractor, this machine will need some pretty impressive implements attached to take full advantage of what it is capable of, and such implements are also very costly and few and far between. The vast size of fields in the States can easily accommodate such machinery and workload and throughput is important, and John Deere expect to sell these in their thousands, although few will find their way to Europe, and there is no competition at this level currently. It holds 2000 litres of fuel (£1250 at current prices) with fast fill kits available filling the tanks in 4 minutes!

Enraging environmentalists no doubt, but given that the machine is over 750hp, it falls into a more lenient category on NOx and particulates, does not need a catalyst or AdBlue with all the sensors which are often so troublesome. Many farmers will think this leniency is worth thousands of pounds when considering purchasing such a machine. It appears that the tractor working hard will consume up to 166 litres an hour. For those who shudder at the damage this 38t machine will inflict on soils, given that it is a quad-trac on 30-inch-wide rubber tracks, distributing the weight over 5,57sq metres; the footprint is light at half a kilo per square centimetre (average man 1.5kg/sqm).

Whilst no doubt these machines will cover a tremendous number of acres per day, they need the kit and field size in order to do so. Farmers in the UK are increasingly favouring more versatile machines which can be used all year to do a number of tasks, and you will be relieved to hear that it is highly unlikely that one of these will meet you on the narrow lanes of West Sussex.

The Conservative Party is following exactly the prediction made in this column. They have learned nothing and are engaged in all sorts of shenanigans whilst selecting a leader. That leader will not make it to No10 and neither will the next. There is a long way to go (as history tells us) before they come to their senses, but it will eventually happen as there is no other choice. The Party chairman stated last week when James (not so) Cleverly was ousted that tactical voting had taken place on an ‘industrial scale’. Hardly, Greg, there are only a handful of you in Parliament!