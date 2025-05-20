Get ready, Carnival is coming to Eastbourne

This week marks one of the highlights of the Eastbourne calendar – carnival! I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the organisers and volunteers who work tirelessly every year to deliver this spectacular celebration. The event has grown year after year, becoming a shining example of what makes our town so special.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having served on the original carnival organising committee when it was founded by then-MP Stephen Lloyd, I know just how much work goes on behind the scenes.

The team’s dedication, the passion of volunteers, and the community spirit on display each year are nothing short of inspiring. Carnival showcases the very best of Eastbourne – our charities, our diverse community groups, and our collective pride in this wonderful town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the leadership of Chair Mina O’Brien, the event has reached new heights. With more colour, energy, and participants than ever before – including international entrants this year – it promises to be a dazzling celebration once again. Their contributions bring global vibrancy to a deeply local event, and I know the town will welcome them with open arms.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council

If you enjoy the carnival, please consider donating. Your support will help ensure this brilliant tradition continues to flourish for years to come.

Elsewhere in town, I was honoured to meet with the crew of HMS Puncher last week. I thanked them for their service and their continued support of Eastbourne and the wider Royal Navy.

HMS Puncher recently took part in joint training with the RNLI, hosted local cadets and veterans, and played a key role in escorting the historic ‘little ships’ as part of commemorations for the Dunkirk evacuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne’s long-standing affiliation with HMS Puncher is a source of great pride, and I’ve offered to formally renew this connection during their next visit. It’s vital we continue to honour our service personnel and preserve this valued relationship.

If you’d like to follow HMS Puncher’s work, you can find updates on their official X (formerly Twitter) account.