Horsham Society: Turquoise, The Blue Idol, and Horsham’s architectural heritage

This weeks column by Oliver Farley

Let’s explore the intertwining of Horsham’s architectural and cultural history with the evolution of literacy, religious movements, and the broader world. We begin with the striking building on East Street—once a Co-operative store, now a restaurant—adorned with unusual Art Deco carvings inspired by Roman fasces, signifying authority and justice. The building’s origins are attributed, perhaps speculatively, to architect George Coles, famed for his Odeon cinemas, one of which graced Horsham but has since disappeared along with a piece of the town’s Art Deco heritage.

The Odeon name links to its classical roots in ancient theatres and recalls related sites in Athens, such as the Odeon of Herodes Atticus and the Areopagus, known for pivotal speeches such as Paul’s address to the Athenians. John Milton’s “Areopagetica” is invoked as a defence of free speech—words echoing into the present.

This contributed to the rise of religious diversity, and in Horsham, notably the establishment of Quakerism with George Fox and William Penn visiting the town in the late 17th century. Their meeting place in Shipley, the Blue Idol, became a spiritual hub, its enigmatic name perhaps a corruption of 'idle' or a reference to religious dissent. By 1676, Horsham was home to a significant nonconformist population, a legacy that survives in the number of non-conformist places of worship today.

Non-conformists and dissenters built upon the spread of literacy and bible reading.

Tracing the roots of widespread literacy, we travel back to ancient Sinai, where Phoenician workers invented a practical alphabet out of necessity. This new literacy, adopted and adapted by the Greeks and Romans, enabled the proliferation of written texts and ultimately the codification of religious scriptures. Early Christian figures like Saint Irenaeus (born in Smyrna, now Izmir the name of the East Street restaurant) and Origen played foundational roles in establishing the canonical Gospels, shaping the course of Christian history. The spread of literacy, furthered exponentially by Gutenberg’s printing press in the 15th century, transformed access to knowledge and the reach of religious ideas. Statistical evidence highlights the leap from a handful of manuscripts to millions of books over just a few centuries.

This contrasts the architectural expressions of religious communities: from the plain, domestic proportions of the Quaker and Unitarian meeting houses, designed for simplicity and egalitarian worship, to the more declarative facades of Methodist, Baptist, and Roman Catholic churches. These varying styles mirror shifts in religious emphasis, from the spoken and written word for the most simple edifices, to ceremonial display in the others. Architecture follows function. Horsham offers a catalogue of styles and intentions, from the reserved to the ostentatious.

Ultimately, we can reflect on how buildings—old and new, plain or grand—embody the values, histories, and aspirations of their communities. The Blue Idol and the vanished Odeon serve as touchstones in an ongoing dialogue between past and present, faith and form, word and stone.

For more information see www.horshamsociety.org