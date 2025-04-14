Just A Minute: Entrance
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In Mark 11:1-11, as Jesus entered Jerusalem the crowd welcomed Him with praise, shouting, “Hosanna! (v. 9).
They expected a conquering king, but Jesus came humbly, riding on a donkey, fulfilling prophecy (Zechariah 9:9).
Like the crowd, we sometimes seek Jesus for what He can do for us, rather than truly following Him.
But Jesus is not just a temporary Saviour - He came to gives us what we needed most.
Freedom from sin, shame, death and a relationship with God forever.
Today, ask the question: Am I seeking Jesus for what he can do for me or am I seeking Him for what He has already won for me?