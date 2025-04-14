Just A Minute: Entrance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In Mark 11:1-11, as Jesus entered Jerusalem the crowd welcomed Him with praise, shouting, “Hosanna! (v. 9).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They expected a conquering king, but Jesus came humbly, riding on a donkey, fulfilling prophecy (Zechariah 9:9).

Like the crowd, we sometimes seek Jesus for what He can do for us, rather than truly following Him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Jesus is not just a temporary Saviour - He came to gives us what we needed most.

Freedom from sin, shame, death and a relationship with God forever.

Today, ask the question: Am I seeking Jesus for what he can do for me or am I seeking Him for what He has already won for me?