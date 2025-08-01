Just a Minute: Laughter is the best policy!

We are all blessed with the ability to laugh, but for some it is not easy to experience.

Humour is defined in many different ways, and what is funny to one person is not funny to another.

Jesus was a very charismatic Saviour and, particularly with the disciples, he must have frequently laughed and seen the humour of life.

It is a gift and one that we should enjoy - not always easy in a difficult and sad world. But well worth the effort.

Perhaps I can make you smile as I mention the seven ages of men and women with apologies to Shakespeare:

Spills, drills, thrills, bills, ills, pills, and wills - where are you at your time of life!!

Keep smiling!

Barry Turnwell Christchurch Methodist Church, Bexhill.