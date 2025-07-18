Just A Minute: Will there be war?

Bexhill Museum reminds us of comedian Spike Milligan during the War.

And the increase in NATO defence spending accepts that, when facing an aggressor, if you plan for peace you get war; but if you plan for war, you get peace.

Britain has bombed Houthi positions in Yemen, but not other Iran-backed terrorists.

We led the condemnation of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and were the first to train soldiers, send tanks, and authorise long-distance strikes into Russia (which bombs civilians daily).

We defend the values taught by Christ (to be kind; that everyone matters).

Jesus did not tell soldiers to resign but told us to pray ‘deliver us from evil’ and we become part of the answer.

The Lord’s Prayer also teaches forgiveness, which is the greatest power.

War is awful, but (joking apart) sometimes a sad necessity.

Jonathan Frais, Rector of St Mark’s