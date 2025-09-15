Letter to the editor: A big 'no' to ''mega councils''

Community Matters

It has been reported in the national press this week, that council taxpayers face a hike of £250 in their council taxes as a result of Angela Rayner’s plan to create new ‘’mega councils’’.

Although the leader of West Sussex County Council, Paul Marshall, might think this plan is a good idea, in the hope of being elected Mayor, I and I would suspect the majority of council taxpayers, already consider that we get little for our money and under this plan, will get even less.

It has been suggested, that Brighton would dominate the proposed unitary authority, but the needs of a city like Brighton, with a population of 290,000 contained within an area of 34 square miles, compared with the mainly rural area of West Sussex, with a population of 900,000 spread over 770 square miles, are completely different.

For many years, Brighton was under the control of the Green Party, which appeared to be something of a disaster and if the Labour led Brighton and Hove Council are anything like their compatriots in Westminster, then heaven help Brighton. Regardless, the Labour Government’s attitude to the Countryside has been appalling, with inheritance tax on farms and Angela Rayner’s edict to build, build, build on our lovely countryside, shows little concern and even less knowledge of rural communities.

So no, however poor both West Sussex County Council and Horsham District Council might be in representing the views of their constituents, they are still preferable to a vast conglomerate of distant, disinterested, councillors.

Robert Bishop

Broomfield Drive

Billingshurst