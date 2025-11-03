Letter to the Editor: John Milne MP behind the curve on key NHS reforms

Community Matters

Dear Sir, It’s unclear whether John Milne bothers to keep up with what is happening with government policy, but it appears that, as far as Health policy is concerned, he is significantly behind the curve.

In an article in last week’s County Times, John Milne stated that GP services in West Sussex faced a crisis.

What he failed to mention is that this is a crisis that has been impacting the GP service for many years. According to the Royal College of General Practitioners, ‘The number of open and active GP practices in England has fallen by over a thousand in eight years - at the same time as the number of registered patients in England has risen by over 4.8 million.’

Considering this decline, John Milne correctly states that the number of GP services in the county are overstretched. His solution to this is the introduction of emergency measures including the introduction of a 24/7 GP booking system to end the ‘8am scramble.’ This is where our MP really should have been paying more attention.

The Labour government’s Health Minister, Wes Streeting, is very aware of the health crisis that has developed over recent years and has put in place measures to resolve it. Since the 1st October this year, the government has required every GP practice in England to offer online appointment bookings from 08:00 to 18:30, Monday to Friday. This is in line with the Labour Party’s election manifesto, which promised to ‘ deliver a modern appointment booking system to end the 8 am scramble. ’

This might not go as far as the measure suggested by John Milne, but, as he acknowledges in his article, our GP services are overstretched and some concerns have already been expressed by the BMA about the impact of overloading the GP triage process with the extended booking hours. We wonder, therefore, how Mr Milne envisages persuading GPs to accept a requirement to extend the booking process even further. Has he discussed his proposals with local GPs? Have they indicated whether a service that is operational 24 / 7 is needed to resolve the 8am scramble?

John Milne also said that his proposed emergency package would be achieved by recruiting thousands of extra doctors and increasing training places. He appears to have overlooked the update from the government in July this year, which reported that, since the general election, 2000 GPs have been recruited across the country, ending a decade-long decline in GP numbers and resulting in an extra 12,000 GP appointments being delivered every day in May this year compared to the same period in 2024. This, too, was a commitment made in the Labour manifesto.

John Milne also calls for an emergency package that will give service users a legal right to a GP appointment within 7 days or 24 hours if urgent. He neglects to state that, under Labour’s Fit for the Future Health Plan, anyone who needs a same-day appointment will get one, without the need for a complex legal contract.

The government is not oblivious to the challenges within our community and is determined to address them with a fully costed and deliverable plan. This is already making a difference to service users and will continue to do so. Instead of acknowledging this, our MP appears to be calling for the remedies to the GP crisis, which are already being implemented.

Surely there are better ways that John Milne could serve the people who have elected him. Informing them of the services that they can now access via their GP surgery might be a good place to start.

Yours sincerely,

Carol Hayton

Horsham Labour Party

Clarence Road

Horsham