Letter to the editor: The moral courage of wartime Bishop of Chichester George Bell

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 1st Aug 2025, 05:17 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 09:04 BST
It makes me wonder how our present bishops in the House of Lords would react if the actual words written in 1939 by wartime Lord Bishop George Bell were invoked at Westminster in 2025 [‘Chichester’s bishops who helped to change the world - George Bell: Moral courage in wartime’, Chichester Cathedral, July 22]

“This matter of functions is vital. The State has a function, and the Church has a function. They are distinct. The State is the guarantor of order, justice and civil liberty. It acts by the power of restraint, legal and physical. The Church, on the other hand, is charged with a gospel of God’s redeeming love. It witnesses to a Revelation in history. It speaks of the realities which outlast change. It aims at creating a community founded on love, So when all the resources of the State are concentrated, for example, on winning a war, the Church is not a part of those resources . It stands for something different from these. It possesses an authority independent of the State. It is bound, because of that authority, to proclaim the realities which outlast change. It has to preach the gospel of redemption…[the church] is not the State’s spiritual auxiliary with exactly the same ends as the State. To give the impression that it is, is both to do a profound disservice to the nation and to betray its own principles…[the church must still settle] the question of right and wrong – the moral law:

The Church…ought to declare both in peace-time and war-time, that there are certain basic principles which can and should be the standards of both international and social order, and conduct. Such principles are the

[1] equal dignity of all men,

George Bell Bishop of Chichester. Portrait by William Coldstream - 1954. Pallant House Gallery Chichester [on loan from the Tate Gallery London]placeholder image
George Bell Bishop of Chichester. Portrait by William Coldstream - 1954. Pallant House Gallery Chichester [on loan from the Tate Gallery London]

[2] respect for human life,

[3] acknowledgement of the solidarity for good and evil of all nations and races of the earth,

[4] fidelity to the plighted word, and

[5] appreciation of the fact that power of any kind, political or economic, must be co-extensive with responsibility.

The Church therefore ought to declare what is just.

~ Bishop George Bell of Chichester – September 1939

Richard W. Symonds

The Bell Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

