Reader letter: Queuing for 14 hours was worth every minute to give a special goodbye to our Queen

On September 16 King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex hold a vigil beside the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, ahead of her funeral. Photograph: Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

We were privileged to attend the Lying in State on Friday, September 16.

First train 05.40 from Barnham to London with a helpful ticket sales member of staff ensuring we got the best ticket for our intended travel.

Our train was running a bit late but the conductor announced that the connection to London Bridge would be held if necessary.

Arrived at London Bridge 07.15, grabbed a couple of coffees and pain au raison and took the tube to Bermondsey. Walked to Southwark Park entering at 07.50.

Joined an ever-lengthening zig zag queue.

With a busy four-lane road to cross when exiting the park, we were only allowed out in small batches so it was nearly 10 o’clock before we moved towards the Thames path.

By this time, people were already making friends with those just ahead of and behind them.

We went around with a lovely group of seven people from five families who looked out for and kept each other’s spirits up.

Everyone was so polite about leaving the queue for refreshments and the loo and returning to their place even before we had our wristbands issued at Tower Bridge. A tribute to a real cross section of our society.

Organisation absolutely amazing with wonderful, polite and cheerful police, stewards and volunteers who kept us moving and safe.

I spoke with police officers from Devon and Northern Ireland. At one point the ex-mayor of Southwark was distributing chocolates.

Many other acts of kindness along the way at the train stations and refreshment stalls with local residents, businesses and caterers offering use of the toilets.

We found out afterwards that one stall holder did not sleep for 72 hours and another we used was seen on national television saying he was ‘doing his bit’.

It was dark by the time we reached the last zig zag near Westminster Hall. The pace was fast and my wife felt a bit giddy.

She was allowed out of the queue with a young member of our group and two police officers offered to fast track her to the Hall.

She declined saying that she was part of a group and didn’t want to leave them.

Having jettisoned all liquids and food we went through a very thorough security check and then waited just a few minutes to reach Westminster Hall.

Entering the hall was both sombre and magical. Such a huge space of wonderful architecture and construction. Absolute silence.

We were gently guided through with enough time to pay our respects in whichever way we chose and to take in the spectacle of the setting.

We left Westminster Hall at 21.50 and understand that there was ‘an incident’ a few minutes later which must have temporarily stopped the proceedings.

Outside fond farewells to our new friends with ‘see you at the Coronation’. Walked to Victoria Station with enough time to grab a tea and catch the last train home leaving at 22.35.

We had been awake for 21 hours, away from home for 19 hours, on our feet for over 15 hours, 14 hours in the queue and walked about 10 miles.

But it was worth every minute to give a special goodbye to our Queen of 70 years.