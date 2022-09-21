Reader letter: As a nation we do pomp and pageantry very well
Writes Keith Tunstall, of Shippam Street, Chichester
What a most wonderful week of pomp and pageantry we have had on TV this last week.
This is one thing we really do very well and it has meant our divisions have been put on one side as we reflect on the remarkable reign of Queen Elizabeth.
However, our divisions are real and our problems are many. All solutions seem controversial.
We have a new government as well as a new monarch. A lot is at stake.
Let us hope that when we look back we don’t say this was a turning point and the last hurrah for Britain.
