Reader letter: Why hold a 'stinking bonfire' in Aldwick on a 'very hot' afternoon?

I would like to know who was the idiot who decided to have a stinking bonfire in the middle of a very hot Saturday afternoon (July 23) in the vicinity of Lichfield Gardens and Westminster Drive, Aldwick.

I had a line full of clean, sweet-smelling washing which ended up smelling of smoke. My family were sitting outside enjoying the sunshine until we were swamped with smoke.

My daughter and myself suffer with asthma and I have written to this newspaper before asking local residents not to have bonfires.

There are much better ways of dealing with garden rubbish. We have two compost bins and we pay for a brown garden waste bin which the council collect and empty every two weeks.

Why on earth would anyone want to pollute the environment with a smelly, horrible bonfire, especially on a beautiful, sunny summer afternoon.

Stop and think about your neighbours who might be suffering from asthma or COPD.