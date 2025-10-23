Littlehampton Churches: October – the Season of Change

Littlehampton Churches Gazette article - this month's by Darren Lewis, Baptist Church Minister

Click! I heard it for the first time last week. The hum that followed dealt with the immediate, confused thoughts of ‘what on earth is that?’, to thoughts of ‘surely not?’, as I raced to the thermostat to realise that it was cold enough for the heating to come on.

The fresh chill of dewy mornings has definitely arrived and joined the rest of the autumn chorus - that is: the crunching of leaves (let’s be honest, it is very satisfying), pitter patter of rain and the flicking on of light switches as the days get shorter. Or, in my case, walking round the house switching off lights that have been left on, to stop us from getting an electricity bill similar to that of Blackpool Tower.

In October not only do we really feel the change of season, we feel the season of change. It begins with golden sunsets in the evening and times of Harvest celebrations where we focus on what we have, focus on what God has provided. It’s a time of thankfulness which causes us to look beyond ourselves and seek that which is good.

It was with thankfulness that I got to sit with a coffee and rejoice with someone over their good news. It was with thankfulness I got to sit in a hospice with someone and see God bring comfort. It was with thankfulness children from a local nursery walk into the church and bring in the food for the foodbank. It was with thankfulness families and friends walk into the church to remember their loved one at a time of mourning. Thankfulness is powerful.

However, as flip flops give way to wellies, baseball caps give way to woolly hats, we find thankfulness can give way to all sorts of things. At the end of October, it seems mostly to be uncertainty and fear. Uncertainty of the darkness, and the fear of what is or isn’t in it; the decorations and dressing up of all things spooky and scary - it all has an impact on us.

The answer to uncertainty and fear is certainty and love. Talking about love we read these words from the Bible: ‘perfect love drives out fear’. What is this perfect love? It is God’s love for us. It is God’s love for you, and that is something you can be certain of! God showed this love for us through Jesus dying for us. A love so powerful that, once we have it, ‘nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love.’

So as we search for the scarfs and hats, reach for the light switches and thermostats, let’s also try out this perfect love from God and continue as we started - thankful for what God has done for us.

Darren Lewis

-----------

Light Up A Life Service: Sunday 30th November at 7pm at the Littlehampton Baptist Church, Fitzalan Road. An opportunity to come together at the beginning of Advent to remember the lives of our loved ones who have died. This special service will contain carols, readings, prayers, reflection and will be followed by refreshments. There will be an opportunity to have your loved one's picture displayed as part of a video tribute, so please do contact the office by the end of Sunday 23rd November, so that your picture can be included. Our email address is [email protected]