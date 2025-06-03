Masters of the skies. Seek out the most dashing summertime bird of prey with Anna Allum from RSPB Pulborough Brooks

One of the questions I’m often asked is ‘What’s your favourite bird?’ I will admit that my answer changes dependent on the season, but in summer I’d go for the Hobby.

The Hobby is a small falcon whose slate blue-grey back ends in sharply tapered wings – like a large swift. On its face it sports a black bandit mask, its chest white with black streaks and then rusty-red breeches lead to bright yellow legs ending in sharp talons. A very smart looking bird indeed.

The Hobby is a summer migrant who spends its winter in Africa, south of the Sahara, arriving on our shores in late April and May after a 2,500 mile journey.

In breeding season, pairs of Hobbies soar, hover, dip and loop in dazzling displays. The pair will take over a disused nest, such as that of a crow, high up in a tree. They favour the edges of heathland, arable land & woodland, especially where they are close to water and have a plentiful supply of insects. Here at Pulborough Brooks we’re helping these birds by managing the ponds & ditches so they have plenty of dragonflies & damselflies to feed their chicks.

Perched Hobby

It takes remarkable aerial prowess to catch their prey - for speed, grace & agility in flight the Hobby has few rivals. Dragonflies are snatched out of the air, caught in the Hobby’s talons, deftly transferred to their mouths and eaten on the wing. Small birds are swooped on with deadly speed – they specialise in hunting Swallows, martins and even Swifts which involves fast and dramatic chases. When hunting Hobbies can adopt a kind of camouflage by sweeping their wings back and flying in a similar way to their prey, allowing them to make a closer approach before being spotted. True masters of the skies.