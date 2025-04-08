Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: Green light for Rampion 2 is devastating news for Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, and our villages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, Alison Griffiths, speaks out after Rampion 2 gets the green light.

The approval of the Rampion 2 wind farm by the Secretary of State is devastating news. I have been clear since my election as MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton: this project is unsuitable for our area. I will continue to oppose it in every way I can.

Rampion 2 will bring turbines that are 2.3 times taller than the existing Rampion 1 turbines. They will be much closer to shore than other comparable wind farms. For example, Hornsea Project Two is 55 miles off the coast of Yorkshire. Seagreen Wind Farm is 16 miles from the shore in Angus. Rampion 2 will be just eight miles from our shore. The 90 wind turbines will be visible from Selsey all the way to Beachy Head. Furthermore, the wind levels on the south coast don't deliver the most efficient conditions. Sites in the North Sea provide far more effective wind to fuel these giant turbines.

Research has shown that the project risks detrimental noise and vibration impacts on marine wildlife and divers. We face the destruction of kelp forests, the potential eradication of our seahorse population, and a direct threat to the migrating bird populations that gather in Chichester Harbour, Pagham, and Medmerry.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, at Climping Beach where Rampion 2 cables will make land.

Another critical issue is that the wind farm will connect to the national grid via cables that will land at Climping Beach. This beach, already experiencing heavy erosion, is highly mobile and vulnerable. The construction needed to bring these cables ashore could cause further habitat disturbance and exacerbate the coastal erosion, impacting both the local ecology and the community.

This is not nimbyism. We need renewable energy, but the infrastructure must be effective and appropriate for its environment. This project, in its current form, is completely out of scale to its position. It is the wrong place for a wind farm of this scale and magnitude. It is simply not right for our area.

I continue to stand up for our area and for residents’ concerns.

