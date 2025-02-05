Political opinion: John Milne MP says: “You can’t cut your way to success” as Royal Mail act to reduce second class deliveries

John Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, has slammed proposals that would allow Royal Mail to significantly cut the deliveries of second class post, including scrapping Saturday delivery and only delivering during the week on alternating days, saying small businesses will be “dismayed”.

Many residents in Horsham rely on postal services, from getting details of a medical appointment, staying on top of their finances or receiving correspondence from loved ones. Commenting on the news, Liberal Democrat, John Milne, MP for Horsham said: “If there’s one thing we should have learned over the last 10 years, it’s that you can’t cut your way to success. Every reduction in service just leads to a further twist in a spiral of decline that’s gone on far too long. Yes, the industry has had to respond to online competition, but there’s also a history of mismanagement by Royal Mail executives."

"Many residents and especially small businesses in Horsham will be dismayed by this news. They have already had to endure a crippling National Insurance hike, and this would add even more pressure on them."

"Instead of lowering standards, we should be finding ways to improve our postal services. These recommendations must be urgently reconsidered before implementing.”