Political opinion: Martin Webb for Sussex Mayor 2026

Brighton stands at a historic crossroads. For the first time, the city will elect its own mayor – a role that will shape the future of our communities, businesses, and quality of life for decades to come.

Among the candidates, one name stands out not just for his ambition, but for a proven record of action: Martin Webb.

Webb isn’t a career politician chasing headlines; he’s a Brighton-born entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community leader with a long track record of turning ideas into tangible results. His life’s work reflects the very qualities Brighton needs – vision, efficiency, compassion, and deep local roots.

A proven business visionary

Martin Webb first made his mark by co-founding the C-Side Leisure Group, building it into one of the city’s largest and most successful pub and leisure companies. At its peak, C-Side owned 31 venues, from popular seafront clubs to thriving local pubs.

In 2001, he sold the company for £15 million – an achievement that demonstrated his sharp business sense and ability to grow enterprises in competitive markets.

Since then, he has continued to invest in Brighton, owning and running successful pubs such as The Stoneham, The Connaught, and the pioneering Robin Hood pub – the UK’s first charity pub, where profits go directly to local charities. His leadership style blends commercial success with social responsibility, proving that good business can also mean doing good.

A man who gives back

Brighton is more than a business opportunity to Webb – it’s home. His family has lived here for eight generations, and he’s committed to making the city a better place for all who live in it.

In 2002, shortly after the sale of C-Side, Webb donated a six-bedroom house worth £330,000 to local charity Off the Fence. The property became a refuge for vulnerable young people facing homelessness, drug addiction, or exploitation. This was not a one-off gesture – it was the start of a pattern. Webb has consistently supported community projects, often stepping in where others have failed to act.

As Webb himself puts it: "I am putting money back into the city I love after it has been so good to me."

Independent thinker, respectful debater

Unlike many politicians, Martin Webb is not defined by party lines or political point-scoring. Although a Labour supporter, he has worked alongside people of all political beliefs, including his former business partner, Conservative MP Simon Kirby. Webb has shown he can disagree without division – an essential quality for a mayor tasked with uniting Brighton’s diverse communities.

He understands that leadership means building consensus, not burning bridges. His ability to respect opposing views while standing firm in his own convictions is a rare trait in today’s political climate.

Brighton needs action, not rhetoric

Brighton faces real challenges – from housing shortages to economic recovery, from protecting our creative culture to ensuring our most vulnerable citizens are not left behind. Webb has already shown he can navigate complex problems, run efficient organisations, and deliver innovative solutions that benefit the whole community.

His approach to business – prioritising sustainability, efficiency, and local benefit – is exactly the skillset needed to lead Brighton into a prosperous and inclusive future.

The ideal first Mayor

Martin Webb combines the qualities of a shrewd entrepreneur, a committed community builder, and a principled leader. His career is marked by results, not promises; by generosity, not self-interest.

As Brighton prepares to elect its first mayor, we have a choice:

We can choose the safe rhetoric of politics-as-usual,

Or we can choose Martin Webb – a man with the track record, the passion, and the vision to make Brighton thrive.

Martin Webb is the ideal first mayor for Brighton – and exactly what Sussex needs.

Vote Martin Webb – The People’s Mayor.