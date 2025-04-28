Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: Conversations that matter- what I’ve learned from talking to you

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In her weekly column, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, discusses her local constituency surgeries.

Over the Easter break I was thinking about my first nine months as your MP and reflecting on which parts of my newish job I get the most satisfaction from. I can say with some certainty that the most rewarding part of being an MP is being able to meet, chat to, and learn from people from all over our wonderful community, people I might never have crossed paths with were it not for this role.

These conversations are often inspiring, sometimes challenging, and always grounding. They remind me daily why I stood for Parliament in the first place: to be a strong, compassionate advocate for the people of Mid Sussex.

One way I do this is through my regular residents’ surgeries, which I conduct both over Zoom and in-person. Following the tragic murders of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess, the Parliamentary authorities now advise against MPs advertising drop-in surgeries and instead we are encouraged to offer a pre-booked appointment system.

Alison and Sgt Ryan Oakley at a recent Policing Surgery in Burgess Hill

A Mid Sussex constituent who has contacted my office with an issue of concern or personal casework will be offered a short appointment to discuss this with me. These are safe, confidential spaces where you can ask for help, or simply talk through an issue you’re facing. I’m joined at each surgery by a member of my casework team, who is there to support and take notes so that we can agree any next steps and action them quickly and effectively.

Recently, I held a surgery in partnership with Sussex Police, offering constituents the chance to raise concerns around local policing. It was a powerful example of how these sessions can create direct lines of communication between residents and the institutions that serve them.

I also have regular online surgeries conducted via Zoom, which are often easier and more convenient for people with accessibility needs, or whose schedules do not align with timings of in-person surgeries. These online appointments allow you to speak to me directly from the comfort of your own home, on the issues that matter most to you—whether it’s housing, local services, the environment, or anything else on your mind.

If you have a matter that you would like to discuss in a surgery appointment, please get in touch with my office via email at [email protected] My team and I are here to listen, to help, and to ensure your voice is heard.